Bay Valley Tech, VOLT Institute offering funding, tech education for local residents

Stanislaus County Office of Education and Volt Institute in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto residents can look to two local schools for training in coding and mechanics, as regional institutions seek to teach more workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bay Valley Tech, a coding school with locations in Modesto and Stockton, is aiming to train 1,000 new programmers locally. The school is looking to take on 300 students next year to complete its expanded free software training program, according to a news release.

As the tech industry expands, many potential employees are shut out of jobs due to a lack of training. Bay Valley Tech is looking to close that gap, according to the news release, and target students who “have found it difficult to qualify for these tech jobs.”

Bay Valley Tech has partnered with the Stanislaus County of Education and Turlock Adult School to expand the program’s capacity. This year, the school is also partnering with school districts in Modesto and Patterson.

“Educational partnerships like these are crucial to developing a competitive local workforce,” said Phillip Lan, Bay Valley Tech’s president. “Along with corporate sponsorships, our collaborative efforts will improve opportunities for economically challenged agricultural regions and increase tech participation from under-represented groups across California.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The next classes at Bay Valley Tech begin Dec. 7, and last for seven months. Spots are limited, and additional classes will begin in 2021. Those interested can fill out an online application on the school’s website.

Funding for 20 students at VOLT

VOLT Institute, a Modesto-based trade school, will be offering scholarships to 20 city residents who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 to help them recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. The program is a partnership with the city of Modesto, which is funding the positions through grant money, according to a news release.

“It’s a time of instability in the economy in certain sectors, while other sectors like the essential employers and manufacturers in our region are actually struggling to find people,” said Tyler Richardson, the chief business services officer at Opportunity Stanislaus, which partners with VOLT. “They actually have robust demand.”

Students will be trained in Maintenance Mechanics, and the first group is set to begin classes on Oct. 20, with another cohort starting in January. Classes are available in the afternoons and evenings, and be a combination of in-person and virtual instruction.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Richardson said the program will prepare students for full-time careers and stability in industries that are still actively looking for workers, despite the economic impacts of the pandemic.

To qualify for the funding, applicants must be over 18, prove their residency in Modesto and have a high school diploma or GED, according to a news release.

Additionally, applicants must be below a certain income threshold, and meet the general application requirements for VOLT. The program is first-come, first-serve.

Those interested in applying for the program can contact Kevin Fox, Director of Marketing and Student Engagement for VOLT Institute at 209-566-9102 or via email at kfox@stancoe.org.

This story was produced with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

To help fund The Bee’s economic development and children’s health reporters with Report for America, go to https://bit.ly/ModestoBeeRFA

Help us cover your community through The Modesto Bee's partnership with Report For America, with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation.



Your contribution helps to fund Kristina Karisch's coverage of economic development and recovery in Stanislaus County, as well as future RFA journalists in our newsroom. Donate to Report for America