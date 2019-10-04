Need a job? Retailers holding holiday hiring events this weekend in Modesto, Turlock

Gap at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Friday March 1, 2019. jlee@modbee.com

While you probably haven’t even picked out your Halloween pumpkins yet, a major national clothing retailer is already ready to hire for the holidays.

Gap Inc. announced it is beginning a company wide holiday hiring drive this weekend. The one-day event will be held simultaneously at all Gap, Old Navy, Gap Outlet, Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Athleta, Janie and Jack stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time) Saturday, Oct. 5.

In addition, select distribution centers and customer contact centers across the country will also hold events the same day.

The company is hiring for sales associate positions; customer relations representatives at customer contact centers; and shipment coordinators at distribution centers. Applicants are encouraged to apply for positions online at the Gap Inc hiring page, gapinc.com/careers. Job seekers should bring a resume to the event and be prepared for an on-site interview.

Some 5,000 positions are expected to be filled during the one-day event. Schettino said in all the company expects to hire some 30,000 seasonal workers this year.

In the region there are Gap stores in Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall and a Gap Outlet at Livermore’s San Francisco Premium Outlets. Old Navy has locations in Turlock’s Monte Vista Crossings and Manteca’s Stadium Center. There are also Gap Inc. distribution center in Rocklin that is taking part.