New look, plenty of jobs, coming to Modesto, Turlock and other valley Target stores

You might notice some changes, and jobs, coming to Central Valley Target stores.

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation announced a company wide redesign to all of its locations two years ago. Since then they’ve been working on upgrades and renovations to its more than 1,800 stores. In the Central Valley, that means construction trailers and shipping containers in parking lots and a new look inside the store.

So far the Target on Sisk Road, near Vintage Faire Mall, completed the transformation last year. The McHenry Avenue Target will finish its remodel later this fall. The other Stanislaus County locations in Turlock and Riverbank are not scheduled for renovations this year.

By the end of 2020, some 1,000 stores in the chain should be fully remodeled, said Target spokeswoman Liz Hancock, and any remaining yet-to-be redesigned properties will be completed after that.

The “next generation” store design is meant to upgrade your shopping trip with “more technology and digital experiences” and enhance its online shopping program.

At the same time it’s updating valley stores, the company has several positions open across the region. Between its Modesto, Riverbank, Turlock and other regional stores Target has more than 40 job listings available. They are hiring for everything from general manager to cashiers, security and seasonal. Wages start at $13 an hour, and more depending on position.

There are also several listings for specialty sales with an emphasis in style, beauty or tech. That coincides with the overall store redesign, which pays special attention to the beauty department with more of a boutique-style look you might recognize from Sephora or Ulta Beauty.

Other improvements include updates to the decor, adding more mannequins, and installing specialty LED lighting.

Part of the push is also to draw attention to Target’s online shopping programs, including its new Drive Up program that has associates shop the store for your order and then deliver it straight to your car. The service started this spring in both Modesto stores.

To apply for any of the open positions at Central Valley Target stores, visit jobs.target.com.