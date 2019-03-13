Where, and how, to get $1 sandwiches in Modesto and Turlock this month

There’s still no such thing as a free lunch. But a $1 lunch is possible thanks to Jimmy John’s sandwich shops in the valley.
The Modesto and Turlock locations of the national sandwich chain are celebrating Customer Appreciation Day on different days this month with $1 deals on its signature sandwiches.
In Modesto, the day will be celebrated Thursday, March 14. Customers can stop by the chain’s Standiford Avenue location anytime during its open hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to receive any of the shop’s six sandwiches on its “Classics” menu for $1. Those include ham, roast beef, tuna, turkey, Italian and veggie options.
In Turlock, the day will be celebrated Thursday, March 21. Customers can stop by the location on Geer Road for a $1 sandwich from the same menu. The Turlock spot, at the corner of Geer Road and Monte Vista Avenue, will offer the deal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Customers are asked to mention the company’s Customer Appreciation Day posts on Facebook or Instagram to receive the deal. Both shops are run locally by the same franchise owner.
Comments