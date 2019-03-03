Plastics manufacturing plant bringing 150 jobs to Modesto, relocating from Bay Area

It turns out there really is in great future in plastics. At least there is now in Modesto.
The plastic injection molding company JATCO Incorporated is relocating from the Bay Area to the Central Valley and will bring some 150 jobs with it to the new headquarters.
Founded in 1976, the company has been in Union City since 1985. But recently it has looked toward the Valley to relocate, including spots in Stockton and Turlock. Company president Steven Jones said Modesto won out because of the help of the city’s economic development team and the county’s Opportunity Stanislaus program.
“We picked Modesto primarily because of the cooperation that we’ve had from the city and from the county,” Jones said. “It was nice to be welcomed with open arms from the city and county, who offered to provide all of the necessary support to ensure that our operation would be successful.”
The manufacturing plant is moving into the former Hi-Tec Sports company’s Magnum boot plant on Stoddard Road in northwest Modesto. The 58,000-square-foot property will house the headquarters for the management and technical staff, as well as a plant floor where the plastic goods will be produced.
The company manufactures a wide range of products, from things as small as flash drives and salad tongs to as large as curbside trash cans and agricultural produce bins. The process uses new, or “virgin” as it’s called in the industry, plastic and melts it down to be injected into custom steel molds. The company also creates products using recycled plastic, bio-resin and biodegradable materials.
The plant also will provide pad printing, silk screening, decorative and assembly services for its products, which range from consumer and electronic to medical, industrial and agricultural goods.
Jones said about 20 to 25 of the plant’s existing management and technical staff are relocating with the company to Modesto. The rest of the more than 100 jobs will be hired locally. Most will be plant floor positions including machinery operators, parts assemblers and packagers.
Job fairs will be held later this month to hire for the available positions. Some new Modesto employees are already being trained in Union City. Starting pay will be minimum wage and higher. The plant will run shifts 24 hours a day, five days a week.
Jones and other management are in the process of relocating to Modesto. The plant should be fully operational in April, and the company must vacate the Union City site by April 19. The company has another plant in South Carolina that has been in operation for 10 years.
