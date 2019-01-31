What are you serving for the Super Bowl? Valley restaurants want to help with that

Super Bowl Sunday means football, friends and super food spreads.

But if you don’t feel like making the feast yourself, plenty of area restaurants are offering packages to fill your bellies for the big game. While chain pizza places and wing shops will be working overtime on the de facto national holiday, some locally owned eateries are offering their own carry-out specials to impress your families and guests.

Longtime Turlock catering business Neto’s has offered a Super Bowl takeout special for the past 15 years. Owner Fred Neto began selling them when his restaurant on Golden State Boulevard was still open, and continued after it closed some 11 years ago and became a catering facility instead. Neto said the takeout specials started because customers demanded it.

“When we had the restaurant open, people were always asking for items to take home, whether a gallon of beans or extra food for Super Bowl parties,” he said. “So we started doing takeout. Everything really sells well now. Nothing outsells the other.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Neto’s Super Bowl packages include choice of a full tri-tip ($25), rack of ribs ($20), half chicken ($8) or a dozen wings ($12). Fred’s Famous Portuguese Beans can be bought for $6 an order. Neto suggests people call ahead to place orders, but walkups are also welcome during the pickup times of 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Call 209-669-3733 to order.

Barbecue places like Neto’s are smoking during football season, particularly for the Super Bowl. In Hughson, Slick Fork BBQ has been offering its football packages throughout the playoff season.

A platter of smoked meats from Slick Fork BBQ in Hughson Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

“Everybody in here are big football people, so why not throw something together for football season,” said Slick Fork manager Stacie Brasher.

The restaurant is offering two specials: The Football Package, which feeds about six, includes a rack of ribs, one pound of other meat (choice between tri-tip, brisket, pulled pork, chopped beef or sausage) and a quart of sides for $45. The Playoff Package, which feeds 10 to 12, includes two racks of ribs, two pounds of other meats and four quarts of sides for $100.

Orders need to be called in by 4 p.m. Saturday, and then picked up before 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 209-883-4998 to order.

In downtown Modesto, The Burnt End on Ninth Street will celebrate Super Bowl weekend by reopening. The restaurant was closed for equipment repair for much of January. It is offering four tailgate packages depending on your party size/ability to loosen your belt.

Owner and chef Heather Love prepares a large sampler of the BBQ meat at The Burnt End restaurant in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

They are the Little Doggie for three to four people with a smoked chicken, choice of pulled pork or brisket, and two sides ($49); the Trough for six people with smoked chicken, rack of ribs, choice of pulled pork or brisket, and two sides ($89); My Big Pony for 10 people with two smoked chickens, two racks of ribs, choice of pulled pork or brisket, and two sides ($159); and the Whole Posse for up to 20 people with four smoked chickens, four racks of ribs, choice of pulled pork or brisket, and three sides ($299).

Orders must be made by noon Saturday and then picked up by 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Order pickups for cold food will start Friday. To order, call 209-448-0471 or email tbemodesto@gmail.com.

The Tri-Tipery is offering pickup Super Bowl specials at its two locations, in Ballico and Escalon. Owner Jana Nairn said the restaurant’s Protein Packs include a pound of smoked wings, a pound of tri-tip, and a pound of pulled pork for $40.

Chef Dana Longinotti, 53, of Ceres, prepares an order at the Tri-Tipery, an eatery in Ballico, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

“We thought, ‘What would people want?’ ” she said. “A lot of people already bring junk food and chips. But it’s nice to have the main proteins provided like this. Everyone else can bring the sides.”

Orders must be placed before closing Friday, and then can be picked up starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. To order from the Escalon location, call 209-620-6042. To order from Ballico, call 209-634-8849.

Still, if all that meat is too much for your Super Bowl party, Pastas Pronto in Ceres is offering its own gameday specials for dine-in or carry-out. The restaurant is offering wings and fries for $8, pizza fries (fries covered in cheese and pepperoni) for $7, and meatball sub with fries for $8. It will also have a carry-out only special of buy one pizza get another one free. To order, call 209-248-5444.





Carnivore pizza at Pastas Pronto on Fourth Street in Ceres on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

And, finally, if you want to think way out of the traditional pizza, wings and BBQ box, Kimoto Sake and Sushi on McHenry Avenue in Modesto is offering party trays. Brandon Dodge, manager of the Japanese restaurant, said they’ve experimented with staying open for Super Bowl Sunday the last three years. But customers drop off almost entirely by the time the game starts.

So this year, they’re staying open until kickoff and offering trays instead. People can choose between the sushi roll tray (four specialty rolls and two regular rolls for $50), the pot stickers tray ($30), or the edamame tray ($25). Orders can be placed up until 3 p.m. Sunday and must be picked up before close at 3:30 p.m. that day. To order, call 209-579-9690.