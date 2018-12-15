Modesto’s Prime Shine Car Wash sold to Arizona company which will rebrand sites

Valley residents used to taking their car to Prime Shine for a wash will soon be taking it to a Mister Car Wash instead.
Modesto-based Prime Shine Car Wash, which started with a single site in 1991 and grew to be the state’s largest independently owned car wash operator, has been sold. The company has been acquired by Arizona-based Mister Car Wash, which operated more than 280 car washes and 30 oil change express locations in 21 states.
Prime Shine currently has 19 car washes in 12 Central Valley cities: Modesto, Ceres, Turlock, Manteca, Lodi, Oakdale, Riverbank, Atwater, Patterson, Merced, Tracy and Los Banos.
Nearly all of Prime Shine’s 200 employees will be offered jobs with Mister Car Wash. Prime Shines will continue to operate while the new company rebrands them to Mister Car Washes. All pre-paid washing programs will be honored by the new owners.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Finding the right company to continue our legacy was important to us,” said Norm Porges, the founder and chairman of Prime Shine, in a statement about the sale. “We spent considerable time vetting potential buyers for one that would match our people-first culture and passion for washing cars.”
Comments