Free Cinnabon? That’s right, you can indulge as Modesto mall store readies reopening

Free cinnamon rolls are on the menu at the reopening of the Cinnabon in Vintage Faire Mall this weekend.
The popular purveyor of sweet treats closed its upper floor location in the north Modesto mall in September for a remodel to “reflect the newest bakery design,” according to a company press release.
Now that work is done, and the results will be unveiled starting at 10 a.m. Friday. To celebrate, Cinnabon will give a free MiniBon to the first 50 guests to drop by each day this weekend from Friday to Sunday. You can also enter a raffle for a chance to win free Cinnabon for a year at the grand reopening celebrations.
According to the company, the new design is said to be an “inviting and immersive experience” centered around its cinnamon rolls, baked goods and beverages. Cinnabon first opened in its corner spot on the second floor food court at Vintage Faire in 1995.
Comments