Modesto company founded by legend in 1968 closing distribution center after being sold

Royal Robbins, the outdoor clothing company with roots in Modesto going back 50 years, is closing its Modesto distribution center after it was purchased by a company based in Sweden. Loren White, Royal Robbins vice president for operations and sourcing, right, is overseeing the closing of the distribution center in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com