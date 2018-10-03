The Downtown Sampler returned on Tuesday night, offering tasty bites to hungry Modestans. The event, which was restarted last year after almost a decades-long hiatus, featured 30 restaurants and cafes offering food and drinks. The Modesto Downtown Improvement District organized the event, which brings back the once wildly popular sampler to downtown streets. Originally started in 1995, the sampler ran for 14 years until 2009. Last year’s event drew a big crowd, as well as Tuesday’s return showing.
