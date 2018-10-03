Dana Kirk of Waterford, left, Prab Gill, middle, and Vanessa Vidal, right, both of Tracy, sample pizza at St. Stans Brewery during the Downtown Sampler event in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
Dana Kirk of Waterford, left, Prab Gill, middle, and Vanessa Vidal, right, both of Tracy, sample pizza at St. Stans Brewery during the Downtown Sampler event in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Dana Kirk of Waterford, left, Prab Gill, middle, and Vanessa Vidal, right, both of Tracy, sample pizza at St. Stans Brewery during the Downtown Sampler event in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Business

There was plenty to sample – as many people discovered – in downtown Modesto Tuesday

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

October 03, 2018 06:08 PM

The Downtown Sampler returned on Tuesday night, offering tasty bites to hungry Modestans. The event, which was restarted last year after almost a decades-long hiatus, featured 30 restaurants and cafes offering food and drinks. The Modesto Downtown Improvement District organized the event, which brings back the once wildly popular sampler to downtown streets. Originally started in 1995, the sampler ran for 14 years until 2009. Last year’s event drew a big crowd, as well as Tuesday’s return showing.

  Comments  