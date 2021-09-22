State orders fourth recall of raw milk sold from dairy farm west of Modesto

The state Wednesday ordered another recall of raw milk sold from a dairy farm west of Modesto.

It was the fourth such order since 2019 for Valley Milk Simply Bottled from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Routine testing found excessive levels of campylobacter jejuni bacteria each time, but no illnesses have been reported, the agency said.

Reached by phone Wednesday, owner Joe Bento said independent testing has not found the source of the problem in the livestock feed or other parts of the operation.

The latest order involves cow milk in gallon and half-gallon plastic jugs labeled “Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Milk” or “DESI MILK Raw Milk.” They have expiration dates from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 and brown-colored caps.

The CDFA advised consumers to throw out the product in question.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The order came about a month after a recall of raw goat milk from the Maze Boulevard farm. Its cow milk also was recalled in 2019 and 2020.

Distribution of all milk types “has been halted at the farm under the current CDFA order pending further investigation of the farm’s hygienic and sanitary practices,” said an email from Steve Lyle, director of public affairs for the agency.

Raw milk is a tiny niche in the state’s dairy industry. These producers do not pasteurize, but they have to follow other CDFA safeguards to keep the milk from spoiling.

Bento said raw milk has fats and enzymes that are damaged by pasteurizing. “It’s the healthiest form of milk for you.”

The CDFA said campylobacter jejuni can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, but most people recover completely. The symptoms usually occur two to five days after exposure and last about a week. Some people have no symptoms.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The agency warned that a small percentage of people could have joint pain and swelling after infection. The bacteria also can lead to Guillain-Barre syndrome, which causes weakness and paralysis several weeks after the initial illness.

Valley Milk Simply Bottled has no connection with Valley Milk LLC, which produces milk powder at a large plant in west Turlock.