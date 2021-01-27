Biden’s buy-American order could put more Modesto cannery peaches in school lunches

The buy-American order from President Joe Biden was especially welcome to peach canneries in and near Modesto.

They have struggled for years with cheap imports from China and other competitors. Monday’s order strengthens existing law that directs federal agencies buy U.S.-made products if possible.

That includes canned peaches purchased for school lunches through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Much of the nation’s supply comes from the Del Monte Foods plant in Modesto and the Pacific Coast Producers plant in Lodi.

The California Canning Peach Association joined with labor and school nutrition leaders in a news release hailing Biden’s order. They said the higher cost of domestic peaches is worth it because growers here follow strict rules on pesticides, worker safety and other concerns.

“We should not be contracting to spend U.S. taxpayer money to purchase foreign sourced fruits and vegetables when the American farmer and worker is fighting to survive,” said Rich Hudgins, president and CEO of the grower-funded association.

Peach canning once loomed large

The Modesto and Lodi plants are vestiges of one of the leading industries in the Northern San Joaquin Valley in past decades. They still employ a few thousand people during summer and several hundred year-round.

The industry suffers from a perception that fresh-market fruit is always better than processed. Leaders note that their peaches are picked at the peak of ripeness and retain their nutrients in the can, jar or plastic cup. And they are sold year-round, unlike the fresh-market peaches still grown in abundance in the south valley.

The buy-American order was among several that Biden signed in the first few days of his term. It refines a 1988 law that had loopholes allowing school districts to buy foreign fruit if they claim a cost savings.

The order applies to a wide range of industries beyond food and involves about $600 billion in annual federal spending.

Foreign peaches in 26 states

The canners noted that schools have served Chinese peaches in 26 states, including California and Georgia, the two leading domestic producers.

“The only way to recover from the economic crisis we face is to invest in good jobs in our state and nation,” said Peter Finn, principal officer of Teamsters Local 856, which represents cannery workers. “That means taxpayer funds should support our workers in California, not incentivize offshoring.”

The order also drew support from Dr. Katie Wilson, executive director of the Urban School Food Alliance.

“These are federal dollars, and it is time to ensure that they are being spent to support American farm families, American workers, and to provide our students the safest food available,” she said.