GOP state senator from Valley will chair ag committee in Democrat-controlled Capitol

Republican Andreas Borgeas will chair the State Senate Agriculture Committee, a rare distinction in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins made the appointment for the session that starts Jan. 11. Borgeas’ vast 8th District includes part of Stanislaus County as well as the Fresno area and much of the Sierra Nevada.

“The Central Valley is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world, and we need strong, effective advocates in Sacramento on behalf of our agricultural community,” Borgeas said in a news release from his office.

The Senate has 30 Democrats, nine Republicans and one vacant seat following the Nov. 3 election. Borgeas will be the only GOP chairman in either this chamber of the Assembly, the release said.

He will succeed Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, as chair. She termed out in the 5th District, which also includes part of Stanislaus.

Borgeas, an attorney, is in the middle of his first four-year term in the 8th District. He previously served on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Fresno City Council. He has taught international law and security affairs at the San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis, among other jobs.

Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, endorsed the chairmanship in the release.

“During these challenging times for farms, ranches and rural communities throughout the state, Sen. Borgeas will work in a bipartisan manner with all stakeholders to holistically address the critical matters affecting food and fiber production,” Jacobsen said.