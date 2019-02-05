Livingston-based Foster Farms in talks with Tyson Foods over potential $2 billion deal

Livingston-based Foster Farms is in talks with meat processor Tyson Foods over a potential sale, according a CNBC report.
Sources told the broadcaster Tyson Foods wants to buy privately-owned Foster Farms for $2 billion but the two sides have not agreed on a price.
Foster Farms said in a statement Tuesday, “As a policy, Foster Farms never comments on speculated mergers and acquisitions activity. While inquiries and rumors have come and gone for decades, Foster Farms has thrived as a family-owned company for 80 years. We are fully confident in our future success as a stand-alone company.”
Foster Farms has an annual revenue of $2.4 billion and about 12,000 employees, according to Forbes.
Max and Verda Foster founded the company west of Waterford in 1939. The top-selling chicken poultry company in the West, it has a turkey processing plant in Turlock and processes chicken in Livingston, Fresno, Porterville and other California locations.
Foster Farms in 2015 launched organic and antibiotic-free lines for some of its raw chicken and turkey and was awarded the the Processor of the Year award the following year.
Tyson, one of the biggest food companies in the U.S., generated roughly $40 billion in sales last fiscal year, according to CNBC. It supplies meat to restaurants and other food-service businesses.
If a deal is made between Foster Farms and Tyson Foods, it is still at least several weeks away, according to CNBC.
