Modesto summit will explore how high-tech aids in making wine, cheese and much more

A gathering Thursday, Feb. 7, in Modesto will feature some of the latest ways to apply high technology to farming.
State Controller Betty Yee is among the speakers at the event, set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p. m. in the Ag Pavilion on the Modesto Junior College west campus. The $30 fee includes a light breakfast and catered lunch.
Leaders from E.&J Gallo Winery of Modesto, Hilmar Cheese Co. and other producers will speak at the event.
The title of the summit: “Adapt or Die: Sowing the Seeds of an Innovative Ag Tech Ecosystem.”
Yee, one of two keynote speakers, will talk about the importance of agriculture to the California economy. The other is state Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, who will discuss farming in the region.
Other speakers will explore technologies that track dairy cattle health, guide tractors with the aid of satellites, and monitor soil fertility, among other things. The lunchtime talk will be by Ali Cox, founder of a marketing firm that works with food producers.
“It’s not intended to be a trade show,” said Seana Day, one of the organizers. “It’s a convening to build awareness around innovation in food and agriculture.”
She is with The Mixing Bowl, which seeks to connect high-tech companies, farmers and investors. It is helping to put on the summit with numerous partners in agriculture, finance, education and other sectors.
To register, visit agsciencecenter.org.
