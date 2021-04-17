Hilmar motorcyclist dies Friday after colliding with pickup truck near Keyes

A Hilmar motorcyclist died Friday afternoon near Keyes after colliding with a pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Faith Home and East Taylor roads, according to the CHP.

An initial investigation showed the 61-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on Faith Home Road, and the driver of a 2007 Ford pickup was traveling north.

The pickup driver turned left toward East Taylor Road, and the motorcyclist collided with the truck before being ejected from the bike onto the road, according to the CHP.

The rider, who has not yet been identified by the CHP, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest was made after the incident, and the CHP is not considering drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.