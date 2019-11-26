News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/27/19)

MODESTO

What: Parent Resource Center Poinsettia Fundraiser

When: Deadline Sunday, Dec. 1

Where: Parent Resource Center, 811 5th St.

Info: The nonprofit Parent Resource Center will hold its 23rd annual poinsettia fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the agency's child abuse prevention services. Prices per plant range from $13 for regular size red or pink plants to $30 for larger plants. Orders will be take by phone or in person through Friday, Nov. 29, and online through Sunday, Dec. 1, and available for pick up on Friday, Dec. 6. Free local delivery is available for case orders. Info: to place orders call 209-549-8193 or visit squareup.com/store/parent-resource-center.

What: Chemo Crew Pancake Breakfast

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road

Info: The Chemo Crew, a nonprofit cancer support organization, invites the public to its sixth annual pancake breakfast. Tickets are $10 adults, at door $15 and $5 for survivors and children under 10, at door $7. A visit from Santa Claus, live music and silent auction will also be part of the program. For more information call Brittany Thayer at 209-216-6271 or email at TheChemoCrew@gmail.com or visit ChemoCrew.com.

What: Friends of Community Hospice Santa Shares Breakfast

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.

Info: The Friends of Community Hospice invites the community to share breakfast with Santa. Guests will be able to tour the lobby of the center with designer-decorated trees, as well as enjoy a pancake breakfast and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Info: For reservations, call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370 or visit give.hospiceheart.org.

What: 2019-20 Dairy Challenge Social Media Corps

When: Deadline: Thursday, Jan. 9

Where: Online

Info: The North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge (NAIDC) is now recruiting for the 2019-20 Dairy Challenge Social Media Corps. The program allows students to gain real-world experience in developing their social media and communications skills. The Dairy Challenge Event for the Western Region will be in Modesto on Feb. 20-22. Info: call 608-224-0400 or email naidc@wdexpo.com or visit www.dairychallenge.org.

HUGHSON

What: Christmas table setting viewing event

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Hughson United Methodist Church, 2007 Sixth St.

Info: There will be refreshments along with boutique vendors with handmade items for sale. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the church. Funds raised go to the church’s outreach programs. Call 209-883-4952.

OAKDALE

What: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, noon

Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road

Info: The Oakdale Women's Club (OWC) will be holding a fundraising silent auction and bake sale. Proceeds generated will go to support a science camp for Oakdale High School girls. OWC members have been asked to bring a gift bag containing personal necessities for the men and women who are currently living at the Veteran's Hospital in Livermore. Additionally, the Club will be making a monetary donation to the veterans cemetery in Santa Nella for the purchase of wreaths to be placed on the headstones of those buried there. Visitors welcome, buffet-style luncheon, cost is $16. Info: about the fundraiser and/or reservations, contact Karen at 209-848-2231.

TURLOCK

What: Emanuel Cancer Center Monkey Business

When: Monday, Dec. 2, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.

Info: Emanuel Cancer Center offers Monkey Business for children and teens, ages 5-17, with a loved one diagnosed with cancer. Through therapeutic activities, expressive art, games and stories, Monkey Business provides support and coping skills for children and their families. Participants eat dinner together; then separate into smaller groups based on age. Parents and guardians also have the opportunity to participate in an adult support group. Monkey Business is free and open to any child in the community. For more information or to register, call 209-664-5044.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County resident and then-senior at the University of California, Berkeley, Judy Anderson had been crowned Miss Stanislaus. The 21-year-old was majoring in corporate physical education and public relations. The title afforded Anderson a scholarship and opportunity to enter the Miss California contest.