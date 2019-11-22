News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/23/19)

MODESTO

What: G.F. Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-Along

When: Sunday, 3 p.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Info: Trinity United Presbyterian Church presents the annual sing-along performance of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah.” Singers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate, which is free and open to the public. Conductor is John Carter, professor of music at Columbia College. Singers are encouraged to bring their own scores; copies will be available to borrow. Info: call 209-765-6388.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Newcomers can gain an overview of prostate disease from the perspective of survivors, and gain new insights through the sharing of a few key aspects of personal prostate cancer journeys. All are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901 or Steve Bain, 209-602-1215, or Ken Willmarth, 209-521-6468.

What: Parent Resource Center Poinsettia Fundraiser

When: Deadline Sunday, Dec. 1

Where: Parent Resource Center, 811 5th St.

Info: The nonprofit Parent Resource Center will hold its 23rd annual poinsettia fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the agency's child abuse prevention services. Prices per plant range from $13 for regular size red or pink plants to $30 for larger plants. Orders will be take by phone or in person through Friday, Nov. 29 and online through Sunday, Dec. 1 and available for pick up on Friday, Dec. 6. Free local delivery is available for case orders. Info: to place orders call 209-549-8193 or visit squareup.com/store/parent-resource-center.

What: Holiday Event Volunteer Opportunities

When: Days: Dec. 7 and Dec.14

Where: Downtown Modesto

Info: Volunteers needed for Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run. For the Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, 2 shifts of volunteers, 2-8 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Register for the Holiday Parade Online. For the Spirit of Giving 5k Run/Walk; one shift from 7-11 a.m. Register the Spirit of Giving Run Online. Info: Stephanie Navarro at 209-577-5450 or snavarro@modestogov.com.

OAKDALE

What: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, noon

Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road

Info: The Oakdale Women's Club (OWC) will be by holding a fund-raising Silent Auction and Bake Sale. Proceeds generated will go to support a Science Camp for Oakdale High School girls. OWC members have been asked to bring a gift bag containing personal necessities for the men and women who are currently living at the Veteran's Hospital in Livermore. Additionally, the Club will be making a monetary donation to the veterans cemetery in Santa Nella, for the purchase of wreaths to be placed on the headstones of those buried there. Visitors welcome, buffet-style luncheon, cost is $16. Info: about the fund-raiser and/or reservations, contact Karen at 209-848-2231.

SONORA

What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Field Outing

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Ln.

Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will be holding a field outing at the Indigeny Reserve. The Reserve’s environment provides different typys of habitats for birds. The walk will last two to three hours. Children are welcome, must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in the Indigeny parking lot at 8 a.m. Info: contact Kit DeGear 925-822-5215 or email kdegear@gmail.com.

STATE WIDE

What: Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program

When: Deadline: Tuesday, March 3 2020

Where: Online

Info: The Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program is a collaborative effort between the Friends of the California State Fair, the California Exposition and State Fair, the California State Fair Agricultural Advisory Council, the Ironstone Concours Foundation, Blue Diamond Growers and Western Fairs Association. This program seeks to motivate California's well-rounded students by awarding scholarships to a diverse set of backgrounds and majors. Info: to learn of requirements and categories, visit www.castatefair.org/scholarship.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

100 YEARS AGO: An appeal of judgment was filed by the Turlock Irrigation District with the State Supreme Court, for the judgment rendered by Superior Court Judge G. W. Nicol of Tuolumne County. The initial judgment was in favor of the Waterford Irrigation District, which had purchased Tuolumne River water from the Sierra & San Francisco Power Company, diverted from the La Grange Dam through the Modesto Irrigation District canals.