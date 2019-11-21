News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/22/19)

MODESTO

What: MJC fall string recital

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus Recital Hall, 435 College Ave.

Info: Anne Martin, director of orchestra and strings, will perform solo works by Bach, Bohm, Goltermann and several others. The elementary strings class will play “Indian Lament” and “Boil that Cabbage Down.” The string orchestra will present works by Bach and Tchaikovsky. And there will be a group performance. Admission is free, donations accepted. Info: Contact Martin at 209-575-6646 or email martinan@yosemite.edu.

What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Free lecture, “The Overwhelming Importance of Vaccinations for Public Health,” by Dr. Robert McGrew. Dr. McGrew will discuss the forgotten pandemics of plague, smallpox, measles and others that killed humans before vaccinations against them were developed. He will show a short movie he has made about the measles vaccine and discuss the gamble that so many families are making when they go unvaccinated. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. Info: visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.

What: Home for the Holidays and Apple Orchard Brunch

When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.

Info: The community will have a chance to participate in activities, visit craft vendors and purchase made-to-order omelets, along with a waffle bar, $18 adult and $10 ages 5-10. Admission is free. Funds raised go towards the church’s outreach programs. Info: call 209-522-9046 or email fumc@firstumcmodesto.org or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Newcomers can gain an overview of prostate disease from the perspective of survivors, and gain new insights through the sharing of a few key aspects of personal prostate cancer journeys. Newcomers are welcome. All are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901 or Steve Bain, 209-602-1215, or Ken Willmarth, 209-521-6468.

What: Chemo Crew Pancake Breakfast

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road

Info: Tickets are $10 adults, at door $15 and $5 for survivors and children under 10, at door $7. A visit from Santa Claus, live music and silent auction will also be part of the program. For more information call Brittany Thayer at 209-216-6271 or email at TheChemoCrew@gmail.com or visit ChemoCrew.com.

CERES

What: Christmas Boutique

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Village Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 N. Central

Info: The Ceres Women’s Club annual event has homemade bakery goods, arts and crafts, a variety of vendors and lunch. Lunch is $10. There is also a drawing with six tickets for $5 and a door prize. Do not need to be present to win. Proceeds go to the club’s annual donations to help the needy in our community. Info: contact Belva Gaines at 209 284-8583.

COLUMBIA

What: American Association of University Women Home Tour

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.

Info: The tour will consist of four homes located in Sonora, East Sonora and Confidence. A tea, boutique and raffle will be held at the church. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop and Sonora Lumber. Funds raised go toward scholarships for women and girls from Tuolumne County who are furthering their education by attending either Columbia College or a four-year college. Info: call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.

ESCALON/MANTECA

What: Stuff the Bus Food & Coat Drive

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Info: San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) and its partners, Manteca Transit and Escalon eTrans, Stuff the Bus with food donations to benefit thousands of San Joaquin County residents this holiday season. All locations will accept both food and new coat donations. SJRTD and its transit partners will be at: Escalon Mar Val Food Store, 1900 McHenry Ave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and at Manteca Food 4 Less, 131 Spreckels Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food and coat donations benefit the Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank. Info: call 209-943-1111 or visit sjrtd.com/stuffthebus/.

75 YEARS AGO: The director of “Messiah” by Handel, Fred C. Beyer, announced the four guest vocalists for the concert set for Dec. 15 at the First Methodist Church. The vocalist were Harry DeLugg, tenor, and Claude Wand, bass, both former Modesto residents that resided in San Francisco at the time; and Ruth Myall, soprano, and Maurice Thompson, contralto, also residents of San Francisco. The performance called for 100 supporting cast and chorus members when the show opened.