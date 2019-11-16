News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/17/19)

MODESTO

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Paula Edwardsen, Certified Nail Technician, of Advanced Foot Care Technology, will be the guest speaker. Info: Ray at 209-634-4373 or renichols@softcom.net.

What: The Evolution of the Movie Theatre

When: Monday, 3 p.m.

Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.

Info: The evolution of the movie theater over the past century, from penny arcades to grand movie palaces, is the subject of documentary “The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace.” One of several events leading up to the theater's 85th birthday on Christmas Day, the screening includes a presentation by filmmaker April Wright who will introduce the film and answer questions. Admission is free for members of The State Theatre; General admission tickets are $11, and available at The State's box office weekdays from noon to 3 p.m., or on the theater's website: www.thestate.org. A preview of the documentary is at www.goingattractions.com.

What: Community Open House for SR 132 West

When: Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.

Info: The community is invited to an open house regarding the improvements for State Route 132 West. A brief presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Phase 1 of the project will include construction of the two lane roadway and bridges from State Route 99 to Dakota Avenue. The City of Modesto will construct two lanes with a center turn lane on North Dakota Avenue from the proposed State Route 132 to existing State Route 132 (Maze Boulevard). Construction will begin in 2019. RSVP requested, not required. Info: 132West.Eventbrite.com.

What: LCR Monthly Lunch & Learn Program

When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Events Center, 921 8th St.

Info: Latino Community Rountable invites the public to its monthly luncheon. Guest speaker will be Assemblywoman for District 13th, Susan Talamantes Eggman, who will speak on issues that affect Latinos and the Central Valley. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session from the floor. A Mexican buffet meal will be served, cost is $20. Tickets and table reservations of four or more are available. Info: contact Amanda Duran at 209-447-4493, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

What: Community Input Survey

When: Until Closed

Where: Online

Info: The City of Modesto invites the public to participate in the process of developing the City’s next five-year Consolidated Plan related to housing and community development programs and Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. These plans are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order for the city to receive federal funds to address affordable housing, homelessness and community development needs. Info: www.modestogov.com. English: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q93HCDM. En Espanol: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q9W9B6J.

CERES

What: Christmas Boutique

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Village Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 N. Central

Info: The Ceres Women’s Club annual event has homemade bakery goods, arts and crafts, a variety of vendors and lunch. Lunch is $10. There is also a drawing with six tickets for $5 and a door prize. Do not need to be present to win. Proceeds go to the club’s annual donations to help the needy in our community. Info: contact Belva Gaines at 209 284-8583.

COLUMBIA

What: AAUW Home Tour

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.

Info: The American Association of University Women presents its 57th annual tour, consisting of four homes located in Sonora, East Sonora and Confidence. A tea, boutique and raffle will be held at the church. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop and Sonora Lumber. Funds raised go toward scholarships for women and girls from Tuolumne County who will attend Columbia College or a four-year college. Info: call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.