News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/16/19)

MODESTO

What: Exhibit: “Art of Hope: Art Restores Kids”

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 7441 River Nine Drive

Info: Show benefits Cricket's Hope a nonprofit organization that serves children affected or exposed to violence and/or trauma. Art show continues at two additional houses. Tickets are $50. Info: and to purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-hope-art-restores-kids-exhibit.

What: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

When: Nov. 21-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Rea & Associates, LLP, 1937 Coffee Road

Info: Rea & Associates presents its seventh annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. They hope to receive 500 turkeys that will be donated to the Modesto Gospel Mission and Salvation Army. The public can donate a turkey and/or a monetary donation. Info: contact Deanna or Heidi at 209-521-2727 .

What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture

When: Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Free lecture, “The Overwhelming Importance of Vaccinations for Public Health,” by Dr. Robert McGrew. Dr. McGrew will discuss the forgotten pandemics of plague, smallpox, measles and others that killed so many millions of humans before vaccinations against them were developed. He will show a short movie he has made about the measles vaccine and discuss the gamble that families are making when they go unvaccinated. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. Info: visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.

What: Chemo Crew Pancake Breakfast

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road

Info: The Chemo Crew, a nonprofit cancer support organization, invites the public to its sixth annual pancake breakfast. Tickets are $10 adults, $15 at door and $5 for survivors and children under 10, $7 at door. A visit from Santa Claus, live music and silent auction will also be part of the program. For more information call Brittany Thayer at 209-216-6271 or email at TheChemoCrew@gmail.com or visit ChemoCrew.com.

What: Holiday Event Volunteer Opportunities

When: Dec. 7 and Dec.14

Where: Downtown Modesto

Info: City of Modesto is recruiting volunteers to assist with upcoming holiday events. Volunteers needed for Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run. For the Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, 2 shifts of volunteers, 2-8 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Register for the Holiday Parade Online. For the Spirit of Giving 5k Run/Walk; one shift from 7-11 a.m. Register the Spirit of Giving Run Online. Info: Stephanie Navarro at 209-577-5450 or snavarro@modestogov.com.

ESCALON

What: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays

When: Saturday

Where: Escalon First Baptist Church, 1511 Catherine Way

Info: Seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. Topics include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength. $5 for survival guide book. Info: 209-718-6130 or pastordaleandtara@gmail.com.

ESCALON/MANTECA

What: Stuff the Bus Food & Coat Drive

When: Nov. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Info: San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) and its partners, Manteca Transit and Escalon eTrans, Stuff the Bus with food donations to benefit thousands of San Joaquin County residents this holiday season. All locations will accept both food and new coat donations. RTD and its transit partners will be at: Escalon Mar Val Food Store, 1900 McHenry Ave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and at Manteca Food 4 Less, 131 Spreckels Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food and coat donations benefit the Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank. Info: call 209-943-1111 or visit sjrtd.com/stuffthebus/.

TURLOCK

What: Concert: Joe Mazzaferro Quintet

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie arts Center’s Music Series present the Joe Mazzaferro Quintet. Stan State Faculty Member and Coordinator of Jazz Studies, Joe Mazzaferro, brings his quintet to the Carnegie Arts Center where they will perform new original material, re-imagined standards, and contemporary works. Tickets: $10; $5 students and Carnegie Members. Available at the door. Info: call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

