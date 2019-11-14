News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/15/19)

MODESTO

What: Operation 9-2-99 General River Cleanup

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: River Road at the 9th Street Bridge

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Info: Operation 9-2-99 needs a large number of volunteers; if you volunteer a liability waiver may be signed prior to arrival or at the site. Take sturdy shoes, gloves, hat, layered clothing for cool weather. Info: Edgar Garibay, Tuolumne River Trust community relations manager, 209-236 0330 or visit www.tuolumne.org; Chris Guptill, guptill.c@monet.k12.ca.us or visit Operation 9-2-99.

What: Surviving the Holidays

When: Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave. room D-105

Info: No matter how long its been since your loved one died, grief can make the holidays a painful time. But there is hope and ways to help you survive the holidays and discover new reasons to enjoy them again. Info: 209-529-2666.

What: “The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace”

When: Monday, 3 p.m.

Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.

Info: The evolution of the movie theater over the past century, from penny arcades to grand movie palaces, is the subject of a documentary. One of several events leading up to the theater's 85th birthday on Christmas Day. Presentation led by filmmaker April Wright who will introduce the film and answer questions. Tickets are $11. Info: www.thestate.org.

What: Modesto City Schools’ Classified Hiring Event

When: Tuesday, 3-6 p.m

Where: Modesto City Schools, 425 Locust St.

Info: In Staff Development Rooms 1 and 2; Instructional Paraprofessional positions, as well as jobs in transportation, nutrition services, technology and others are available. Bring copies of your resume. Fingerprint fee waivers will be available for those in attendance. Info: call 209-492-4060 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.

What: Community Open House for SR 132 West

When: Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.

Info: The community is invited to an open house regarding the improvements for State Route 132 West. A brief presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Phase 1 of the project will include construction of the two lane roadway and bridges from State Route 99 to Dakota Avenue. Construction will begin in 2019. RSVP requested, not required. Info: 132West.Eventbrite.com.

What: LCR Monthly Lunch & Learn Program

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.

Info: Latino Community Rountable invites the public to its monthly luncheon. Guest speaker will be Assemblyman for District 13th, Susan Talamantes Eggman, who will speak on issues that affect Latinos and the Central Valley. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. A Mexican buffet meal will be served, cost is $20. Tickets and table reservations of four or more are available. Info: contact Amanda Duran at 209-447-4493, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

CERES

What: Christmas Boutique

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Village Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 N. Central

Info: The Ceres Women’s Club annual event has homemade bakery goods, arts and crafts, a variety of vendors and lunch. Lunch is $10. There is also a drawing and door prize. Do not need to be present to win. Proceeds go to the club’s annual donations to help the needy in our community. Info: contact Belva Gaines at 209 284-8583.

COLUMBIA

What: AAUW Home Tour

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.

Info: The American Association of University Women presents its 57th annual Home Tour. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop and Sonora Lumber. Funds raised go toward scholarships for women and girls from Tuolumne County who will attend Columbia College or a four-year college. Info: call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.

TURLOCK

What: Surviving the Holidays

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon

Where: Our Lady of Assumption, 2602 S Walnut Road.

Info: No matter how long its been since your loved one died, grief can make the holidays a painful time. But there is hope and ways to help you survive the holidays and discover new reasons to enjoy them again. To join the seminar or for general information, contact Margaret Santiago 209-485-2235.

75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Central Valley Council of the California State Chamber of Commerce called a meeting at the Hotel Clark in Stockton. The meeting was designated as a regional conference on postwar agricultural problems.