News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/14/19)

MODESTO

What: Empire School Board Meeting

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road

Info: The Empire Union School District will be holding a regular board of trustee meeting. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in closed session and open to the public and stakeholders at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit empire.k12.ca.us or agendaonline.net to get a copy of the agenda.

What: Stanislaus Union Governing Board meeting

When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 2410 Janna Ave.

Info: The meeting will open in closed session at 5:45 p.m. with an open session at 7 p.m. Info: Kristen Dempewolf at 209-529-9546, ext. 1250 or visit agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.

What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting

When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.

Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.

Info: The Latino Emergency Council invites the community to its last meeting of the year. The featured guest speaker will be Richard Murdock, Stanislaus County’s Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director of Emergency Services/Fire Warden. Murdock will give an overview on the role that the Office of Emergency Services plays in addressing disaster preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery programs. Info: contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058 or email butlerdalee@att.net.

What: Surviving the Holidays

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave.

Info: No matter how long its been since your loved one died, grief can make the holidays a painful time. But there is hope and ways to help you survive the holidays and discover new reasons to enjoy them again. To join the seminar or for general information, contact the church office at 209-545-5530.

What: Operation 9-2-99 General River Cleanup

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: River Road at the 9th Street Bridge

Info: Operation 9-2-99 invites the public and interested stakeholders to its next river clean up along Tuolomne River. Operation 9-2-99 needs a large number of volunteers; if you volunteer a liability waiver may be signed prior to arrival or at the site. Take sturdy shoes, gloves, hat, layered clothing for cool weather. Info: Edgar Garibay, Tuolumne River Trust community relations manager, 209-236 0330 or visit www.tuolumne.org; Chris Guptill, guptill.c@monet.k12.ca.us or visit Operation 9-2-99.

What: Exhibit: “Art of Hope: Art Restores Kids”

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayne & Jean Lowell's, 7441 River Nine Drive

Info: Show benefits Cricket's Hope a nonprofit organization that serves children affected or exposed to violence and/or trauma. Art Show continues at two additional houses. Tickets are $50. Info and to purchase tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-hope-art-restores-kids-exhibit.

ESCALON/MANTECA

What: Stuff the Bus Food & Coat Drive

When: Nov. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Info: San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) and its partners, Manteca Transit and Escalon eTrans, Stuff the Bus with food donations to benefit thousands of San Joaquin County residents this holiday season. All locations will accept both food and new coat donations. RTD and its transit partners will be at: Escalon Mar Val Food Store, 1900 McHenry Ave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and at Manteca Food 4 Less, 131 Spreckels Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food and coat donations benefit the Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank. Info: call 209-943-1111 or visit sjrtd.com/stuffthebus/.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.