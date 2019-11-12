News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/13/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture, “Nuclear Power Needs to be Part of Our Nation’s Carbon Policies,” will be presented by Jim Hopf, retired nuclear scientist. Hopf will discuss nuclear power’s important role in reducing CO2 emissions and will discuss policy changes that will be necessary to prevent nuclear plant closures. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11

When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road

Info: Topic “Post Card Views of Stanislaus County” will be presented by Jonathon Hicks. A no-host dinner begins around 5:30 p.m. followed by a program on California history. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. Info: Pete Dutton at 209-605-0460.

What: Experienced RNs Hiring Event

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.

Info: Join Doctors Medical Center for a hiring event for experienced registered nurses and speak with hiring leaders. Take resumes, there will be on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Info: doctors.hiringevent.net.

What: Operation 9-2-99 General River Cleanup

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: River Road at the 9th Street Bridge

Info: Operation 9-2-99 invites the public and interested stakeholders to its next river clean up along Tuolomne River. Operation 9-2-99 needs a large number of volunteers; if you volunteer a liability waiver may be signed prior to arrival or at the site. Take sturdy shoes, gloves, hat, layered clothing for cool weather. Info: Edgar Garibay, Tuolumne River Trust community relations manager, 209-236 0330 or visit www.tuolumne.org; Chris Guptill, guptill.c@monet.k12.ca.us or visit Operation 9-2-99.

CERES

What: Christmas Boutique

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Village Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 N. Central

Info: The Ceres Women’s Club annual event has homemade bakery goods, arts and crafts, a variety of vendors and lunch. Lunch is $10. There is also a drawing and door prize. Proceeds go to the club’s annual donations to help the needy in our community.

COLUMBIA

What: AAUW Home Tour

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.

Info: The American Association of University Women presents its 57th annual Home Tour. The tour will consist of four homes located in Sonora, East Sonora and Confidence. A tea, boutique and raffle will be held at the church. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop and Sonora Lumber. Funds raised go toward scholarships for women and girls from Tuolumne County who will attend either Columbia College or a four-year college. Info: call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event is open to accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. Anyone with an accordion can sign up and play. The club will also have guest professional performers teach the group songs and techniques. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. Info: Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Canned Food Drive

When: Through Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Three locations

Info: The Salvation Army and Scenic Oaks Funding have teamed to help the communities of Turlock and Modesto going into the holiday season. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations: In Turlock, 1524 Fulkerth Road and 321 Main St.; and in Modesto 1156 Scenic Drive Suite. 200, 1600 N. Carpenter Road, Suites A1 and C1 and 1230 E. Orangeburg Ave., Suite. C. Info: call 209-572-2301.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a technology development park was to have opened opposite of the Hershey Chocolate Factory. The park, “Hi Tech Industrial Development,” had 80 percent of its units sold, according to property developers Merle Holman and I. Lee Armstrong, Jr. The park would have been home to light manufacturers such as Oakdale Concrete, Viking Minerals and others.