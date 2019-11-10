News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/11/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: Monthly lunch meeting featuring guest speaker District Attorney Birgit Fladager. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. Info or RSVP: 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Tueday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: YCCD Policy Committee Standing Committee

When: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The YCCD will be holding a meeting for the interested public and community stakeholders. At 12:30 p.m., the board policy committee will be meeting in Board Room B. Info, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com..

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Info: Robert Martin, 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: Experienced RNs Hiring Event

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.

Info: Join Doctors Medical Center for a hiring event for experienced registered nurses and speak with our hiring leaders. Be sure to bring your resume. There will be on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Info: doctors.hiringevent.net.

What: Surviving the Holidays

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave.

Info: No matter how long its been since your loved one died, grief can make the holidays a painful time. But there is hope and ways to help you survive the holidays and discover new reasons to enjoy them again. To join the seminar or for general information, contact the church office at 209-545-5530.

CERES

What: Christmas Boutique

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Village Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 N. Central

Info: The Ceres Women’s Club annual event has homemade bakery goods, arts & crafts, a variety of vendors and lunch. Lunch is $10. There is also a drawing with six tickets for $5 and a door prize. Do not need to be present to win. Proceeds go to the club’s annual donations to help the needy in our community.

COLUMBIA

What: AAUW Home Tour

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.

Info: The American Association of University Women presents its 57th annual Home Tour. The tour will consist of four homes located in Sonora, East Sonora and Confidence. A tea, boutique and raffle will be held at the church. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop and Sonora Lumber. Funds raised go toward scholarships for women and girls from Tuolumne County who are furthering their education by attending either Columbia College or a four-year college. Info: call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information, call 209-525-4670.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Canned Food Drive

When: Through Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Three locations

Info: The Salvation Army and Scenic Oaks Funding have teamed up to help the communities of Stockton, Turlock and Modesto, going into the holiday season. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations: Stockton, 3522 Deer Park Dr., Ste A; Turlock, 1524 Fulkerth Road & 321 Main St.; and Modesto, 1156 Scenic Dr., Ste. 200; 1600 N. Carpenter Rd., Ste. A1 & C1; and 1230 E. Orangeburg Ave., Ste. C. Info: call 209-572-2301.