News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/10/19)

MODESTO

What: American Heritage Scholarship Awards

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.

Info: This fall, 104 high school juniors and seniors from throughout the county participated in the American Heritage Scholarship Series essay contest, a competition sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), The Modesto Bee and Modesto City Schools. Twenty-one students will be honored for their essays at an awards ceremony in the board room at the Stanislaus County Office of Education. The public is invited to attend.

What: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

When: Nov. 21-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Rea & Associates, LLP, 1937 Coffee Road

Info: Rea & Associates presents its seventh annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. They hope to receive 500 turkeys that will be donated to the Modesto Gospel Mission and Salvation Army. The public can give a turkey and/or monetary donation. Info: contact Deanna or Heidi at 209-521-2727 .

What: Holiday Event Volunteer Opportunities

When: Days: Dec. 7 and Dec.14

Where: Downtown Modesto

Info: City of Modesto is recruiting volunteers to assist with upcoming holiday events. Volunteers needed for Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run. For the Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, two shifts of volunteers, 2-8 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Register for the Holiday Parade Online. For the Spirit of Giving 5k Run/Walk; one shift from 7-11 a.m. Register the Spirit of Giving Run Online. Info: Stephanie Navarro at 209-577-5450 or snavarro@modestogov.com.

What: Community Input Survey

When: Until Closed

Where: Online

Info: The City of Modesto invites the public to participate in the process of developing the city’s next five-year Consolidated Plan related to housing and community development programs and Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. These plans are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order for the city to receive federal funds to address affordable housing, homelessness and community development needs. Info: www.modestogov.com. English: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q93HCDM. En Espanol: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q9W9B6J.

RIVERBANK

What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: 2201 Morrill Road

Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. The group meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.

ESCALON/MANTECA

What: Stuff the Bus Food & Coat Drive

When: Nov. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Info: San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) and its partners, Manteca Transit and Escalon eTrans, Stuff the Bus with food donations to benefit thousands of San Joaquin County residents this holiday season. All locations will accept both food and new coat donations. RTD and its transit partners will be at: Escalon Mar Val Food Store, 1900 McHenry Ave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and at Manteca Food 4 Less, 131 Spreckels Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food and coat donations benefit the Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank. Info: call 209-943-1111 or visit sjrtd.com/stuffthebus/.

OAKDALE

What: “Bach in the Classroom”

When: Thursday, 3 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First St.

Info: Music First, in partnership with the Oakdale Library, will host an introductory music program featuring works by composer Johann Sebastian Bach this month. The program, entitled “Bach in the Classroom,” is designed to help expose children and their families to classical music. A presenter from Music First will bring a selection of instruments so children can learn how the sounds are made, in addition to helping them identify which instruments they are hearing in the music. All ages are welcome to attend. Info: contact Karina Mendoza at 209-847-4204 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Turlock Garden Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Turlock Senior Citizens Center, 1191 Cahill St.

Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting. There will be two presentations: on Jessica’s House new construction by Nancy Daley; and on Repurpose, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) in the Garden by Judy Moore and Pat Weisel. Guests are welcome. Info: californiagardenclubs.com/content/turlock-garden-club.