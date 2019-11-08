News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/09/19)

MODESTO

What: Career Technical Education in Modesto City Schools

When: Through Sunday

Where: Online

Info: Modesto City Schools wants to hear your thoughts on Career Technical Education in Modesto City Schools (MCS). CTE courses provide valuable real-world skills and experiences for students in areas like auto or ag mechanics, criminal justice and computer programming. The survey takes 10-15 minutes to complete and is open to students, parents and guardians, staff and the community at www.mcs4kids.com.

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: Monthly lunch meeting featuring guest speaker District Attorney Birgit Fladager. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. Info or RSVP: 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Info: Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: Modesto Sound board meeting

When: Tuesday, 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Modesto Sound office, 110 Santa Barbara Ave.

Info: Modesto Sound’s mission is to empower youth with real-world job skills to create music and artistic media. Meets the second Tuesday of the month. Info: Brenda Frances at 208-999-7978 or email studio@modestosound.org or visit www.modestosound.com.

What: Modesto Sea Scouts

When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.

Info: Modesto Sea Scouts currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. Info: email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.

COLUMBIA

What: AAUW Home Tour

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.

Info: The American Association of University Women presents its 57th annual Home Tour. The tour will consist of four homes located in Sonora, East Sonora and Confidence. A tea, boutique and raffle will be held at the church. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop and Sonora Lumber. Funds raised go toward scholarships for women and girls from Tuolumne County who are furthering their education by attending either Columbia College or a four-year college. Info: call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. Info: call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge No. 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $8 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. Info: call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email cactus.prairie@gmail.com.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Canned Food Drive

When: Through Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Two locations

Info: The Salvation Army and Scenic Oaks Funding have teamed up to help the communities of Turlock and Modesto. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations: In Turlock, 1524 Fulkerth Road and 321 Main St.; and in Modesto 1156 Scenic Drive, Suite. 200, 1600 N. Carpenter Road, Suite A1 and C1 and 1230 E. Orangeburg Ave., Suite C. Info: call 209-572-2301.

TURLOCK

What: Holiday Craft Fair

When: Through Sunday

Where: Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave.

Info: 14th annual Community Outreach Holiday Craft Faire, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community may explore handmade quilts, fall and Christmas decorations, wood and metal crafts and more. Complimentary coffee and tea will be available; lunch will be available for purchase. Info: contact the church at 209-667-7712.

100 YEARS AGO: Stanislaus County Sheriff, Modesto Police Department and various other county officials conducted an investigation and sting on a suspected rancher selling beer and alcohol illegally. The authorities raided the ranch of former prohibition candidate for auditor and recorder for Stanislaus County, in 1888, Ralph G. Graves. The authorities unearthed five barrels of Budweiser and Schiltz beer.