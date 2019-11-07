News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/08/19)

MODESTO

What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club

When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.

Info: “Living History — A Bodie Miner” will be presented by Jim Murch. He will reenact the life of a California miner with authentic tools and stories about a miner's daily routine. The meeting is free and open to nonmembers. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.

What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Democratic Women's Club invites the public to its next meeting. The club will be kicking off its 11th annual “Yes We Can” Food Drive where the theme is “Thanks-giving Back.” People are asked to bring nonperishable Thanksgiving food items in unbreakable containers, winter wear for the homeless and new bedding for refugee families. A fire fund has also been established to help families in the most recent fires. Info: contact club President Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Tuesday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: American Heritage Scholarship Awards

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.

Info: This fall, 104 high school juniors and seniors from throughout the county participated in the American Heritage Scholarship Series essay contest, a competition sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), The Modesto Bee, and Modesto City Schools. Twenty-one students will be honored for their essays at an awards ceremony in the board room at the Stanislaus County Office of Education. The public is invited to attend.

What: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

When: Nov. 21-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Rea & Associates, LLP, 1937 Coffee Road

Info: Rea & Associates presents its seventh annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. They hope to receive 500 turkeys that will be donated to the Modesto Gospel Mission and Salvation Army. The interested public can donate a turkey and/or a monetary donation. Info: contact Deanna or Heidi at 209-521-2727 .

DENAIR

What: Tractor Pull

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Jack Lytton Stadium, 3431 Lester Road

Info: The public is invited the fourth annual Denair FFA Boosters Tractor Pull. The tractor pull is a fundraiser in support of the Denair High FFA program. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door, and can be purchased from any FFA student or board member. They also are available at the Denair High School office, Turlock Feed or the Farm House home boutique in Turlock. Info: contact Kara Backman, principal 209-632-9911 or kbackman@dusd.k12.ca.us.

TURLOCK

What: Holiday Craft Fair

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave.

Info: The Good Shepard Lutheran Church presents its 14th annual Community Outreach Holiday Craft Faire, Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community may explore handmade quilts, fall and Christmas decorations, wood and metal crafts and more. Complimentary coffee and tea will be available; lunch will be available for purchase. Info: contact the church at 209-667-7712.

What: Turlock Garden Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Turlock Senior Citizens Center, 1191 Cahill St.

Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting. Two presentations: first, on Jessica’s House new construction, by Nancy Daley. Second, on the Repurpose, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) in the Garden by Judy Moore and Pat Weisel. Guests are welcome. Info: californiagardenclubs.com/content/turlock-garden-club.

