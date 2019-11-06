News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/07/19)

MODESTO

What: Health care town hall

When: Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Modesto High School cafeteria, 18 H St.

Info: Rep. Josh Harder will host an in-person town hall on the issue of health care in the Valley. The event will feature a panel of local health care experts, including Dr. Kate Kearns, Valley Family Medicine Residency of Modesto; Dr. Juan Lopez Solorza, family medicine physician; and Dr. Perfecto P. Muñoz, executive director of West Modesto Community Collaborative. Info: visit Harder’s official website or Facebook.

What: Veterans Job Fair

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The event will give veterans a chance to meet with local employers as well as get help with interview preparation and resume review. Interested veterans should come dressed for interviews and have cover letters and resumes available. The event will be open exclusively to veterans for the first hour, and subsequently open to all members of the public. Info: harder.house.gov.

What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Democratic Women's Club invites the public to its next meeting. The club will be kicking off its 11th annual “Yes We Can” Food Drive where the theme is “Thanks-giving Back.” People are asked to bring nonperisable Thanksgiving food items in unbreakable containers, winter wear for the homeless and new bedding for refugee families. A fire fund has also been established to help families in the most recent fires. Info: contact club President Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.

What: American Heritage Scholarship Awards

When: Tuesday, Nov. 12 6:30 p.m.

Where: SCOE, 1100 H St.

Info: This fall, 104 high school juniors and seniors from throughout the county participated in the American Heritage Scholarship Series essay contest, a competition sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), The Modesto Bee, and Modesto City Schools. Twenty-one students will be honored for their essays at an awards ceremony in the board room at the Stanislaus County Office of Education. The public is invited to attend.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge No. 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $8 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: West Turlock Subbasin Meeting

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive

Info: Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-668-4142 or email Board Secretary Dorinda Soiseth at dlsoiseth@tid.org.

What: Holiday Craft Fair

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave.

Info: The Good Shepard Lutheran Church presents its 14th annual Community Outreach Holiday Craft Faire, Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community may explore handmade quilts, fall and Christmas decorations, wood and metal crafts and more. Complimentary coffee and tea will be available; lunch will be available for purchase. Info: contact the church at 209-667-7712.