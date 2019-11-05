News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/06/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Lecture “Sounds of Silence” will be presented by Denise Godbout-Avan, Great Valley Museum docent. Godbout-Avant will discuss hearing impairments and solutions; while sharing being profoundly deaf from birth and receiving cochlear implants. A sign language interpreter will be provided. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays

When: Wednesday, 6:30-8 PM

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: DivorceCare invites the community to its programming on surviving the holidays. Helps participants figure out how to survive the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, even how to focus on happier memories even though everything has changed. To register, contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Democratic Women's Club invites the public to its next meeting. The club will be kicking off its 11th annual “Yes We Can” Food Drive where the theme is “Thanks-giving Back.” Local Democrats are asked to bring nonperisable Thanksgiving food items in unbreakable containers, winter wear for the homeless and new bedding for refugee families. A fire fund has also been established to help families in the most recent fires. Info: contact club President Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.

What: Holiday Event Volunteer Opportunities

When: Dec. 7 and Dec.14

Where: Downtown Modesto

Info: City of Modesto is recruiting volunteers to assist with upcoming holiday events. Volunteers needed for Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run. For the Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, two shifts of volunteers, 2-8 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Register for the Holiday Parade Online. For the Spirit of Giving 5k Run/Walk; one shift from 7-11 a.m. Register the Spirit of Giving Run Online. Info: Stephanie Navarro at 209-577-5450 or snavarro@modestogov.com.

What: Community Input Survey

When: Until Closed

Where: Online

Info: The City of Modesto invites the public to participate in the process of developing the City’s next five-year Consolidated Plan related to housing and community development programs and Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. These plans are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order for the city to receive federal funds to address affordable housing, homelessness and community development needs. Info: www.modestogov.com. English: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q93HCDM. En Espanol: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q9W9B6J.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Canned Food Drive

When: Through Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Three locations

Info: The Salvation Army and Scenic Oaks Funding have teamed to help the communities of Stockton, Turlock and Modesto, going into the holiday season. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations: In Stockton, 3522 Deer Park Drive, Suite A; In Turlock, 1524 Fulkerth Road and 321 Main St.; and in Modesto 1156 Scenic Drive Suite. 200, 1600 N. Carpenter Road, Suite. A1 and C1 and 1230 E. Orangeburg Ave., Suite. C. Info: call 209-572-2301.

TURLOCK

What: Holiday Craft Fair

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave.

Info: The Good Shepard Lutheran Church presents its 14th annual Community Outreach Holiday Craft Faire, Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community may explore handmade quilts, fall and Christmas decorations, wood and metal crafts and more. Complimentary coffee and tea will be available; lunch will be available for purchase. Info: contact the church at 209-667-7712.

What: Turlock Garden Club

When: Monday, Nov. 11, noon

Where: Turlock Senior Citizens Center, 1191 Cahill St.

Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. Two presentations: first on Jessica’s House new construction, by Nancy Daley. Second, on the Repurpose, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) in the Garden by Judy Moore and Pat Weisel. And the meeting will close with a short club business meeting. Guests are welcome. Info: californiagardenclubs.com/content/turlock-garden-club.

40 YEARS AGO: It was suspected that rain would deter many Stanislaus County voters from the polls on this day. Stanislaus County Elections Supervisor Merv Mattos predicted that 35 percent of 97,033 eligible voters would turnout. In the county elections; Oakdale Irrigation District had a recall of a seat, Waterford had city-community services consolidation, Empire had a school board election and a vote on expanding the senior elementary school.