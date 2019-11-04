News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/05/19)

MODESTO

What: DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays

When: Wednesday, 6:30-8 PM

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: DivorceCare invites the community to its programming on surviving the holidays. Helps participants figure out how to survive the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, even how to focus on happier memories even though everything has changed. To register, contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

What: Health care town hall

When: Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Modesto High School cafeteria, 18 H St.

Info: Rep. Josh Harder will host an in-person town hall on the issue of health care in the Valley. The event will feature a panel of local health care experts, including Dr. Kate Kearns, Valley Family Medicine Residency of Modesto; Dr. Juan Lopez Solorza, family medicine physician; and Dr. Perfecto P. Muñoz, executive director of West Modesto Community Collaborative. Info: visit Harder’s official website or Facebook.

What: Veterans Job Fair

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The event will give veterans a chance to meet with local employers as well as get help with interview preparation and resume review. Interested veterans should come dressed for interviews and have cover letters and resumes available. The event will be open exclusively to veterans for the first hour, and subsequently open to all members of the public. Info: harder.house.gov.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

EMPIRE

What: Dinovember

When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St.

Info: This November, a number of libraries across Stanislaus County will celebrate Dinovember as a way to explore the awe-inspiring nature of dinosaurs. The event will feature books, music, games and toys. Children will be asked to imagine what dinosaurs would do if alone in a house. Info: contact the Empire Library supervisor, Diane Ramirez, at 209-524-5505.

HUGHSON

What: Dinovember

When: Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Where: Hughson Library, 2412 A Third St.

Info: The Hughson Library will host a Dinovember Party. Participants can make dino hatching eggs, dinosaur silhouettes, and 3-D dinosaurs. Children can enjoy playing with the Triceratoss, and learn how to walk the dinosaur. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Hughson Library. Info: contact the library supervisor, Heather Bailey, at 209-883-2293.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge No. 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gracy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $8 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

SONORA

What: UCCE Master Gardeners

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be hosting a presentation by Mary Campbell of the The Garden Company in Sonora. Her presentation will be on “Propagating Natives.” Campbell will guide the group through native plant propagation from seeds to hardwood cuttings and pruning native plants. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.

25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that about 1,000 students walked out of school, forming two groups that marched on downtown Modesto and Ceres to condemn Governor Pete Wilson’s controversial ballot measure, Proposition 187. The ballot measure would have made California residents prove they are in the state legally. A crowd of 500 student and adults convered on office of Rep. Gary Condit, a Proposition 187 supporter. Modesto police said 1,000 students in all marched through Modesto and Ceres in four main groups.