News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/03/19)

MODESTO

What: Play: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

When: Sunday

Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: Modesto Junior College theater department presents an adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” as written and directed by MJC professor of theater Michael Lynch. The production stars Dave Storm as Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral; Avery Tobin as Esmeralda, the beautiful Gypsy dancer whom Quasimodo saves from the gallows; and others. Note: This is not the musical version, but a straight drama from the original novel. Performance is Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $11 general, $9 students and seniors. Tickets are available by calling 209-575-6776 and online at MJC.tix.com.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays

When: Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: DivorceCare invites the community to its programming on surviving the holidays. Helps participants figure out how to survive the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even how to focus on happier memories even though everything has changed. Info: to register contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

What: Community Input Survey

When: Until Closed

Where: Online

Info: The City of Modesto invites the public to participate in the process of developing the City’s next five-year Consolidated Plan related to housing and community development programs and Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. These plans are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order for the city to receive federal funds to address affordable housing, homelessness and community development needs. Info: www.modestogov.com. English: www.surveymonkey.com. En Espanol: www.surveymonkey.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Coffee Talk Tuesday

When: Tuesday, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Angels Camp Business Association, 300 S. Main St.

Info: The Angels Camp Business Association invites the community to its monthly chat over coffee. Network and share ideas while chatting with local business owners and organization members. Coffee will be provided. You do not need to be an Angels Camp Business Association member to attend. Info: contact Jessica at 209-736-1333 or email info@angelscampbusiness.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Canned Food Drive

When: Through Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Three locations

Info: The Salvation Army and Scenic Oaks Funding have teamed up to help the communities of Stockton, Turlock and Modesto, going into the holiday season. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations: In Stockton, 3522 Deer Park Drive, Suite A; In Turlock, 1524 Fulkerth Road and 321 Main St.; and in Modesto, 1156 Scenic Drive Suite. 200, 1600 N. Carpenter Road, Suite. A1 and C1 and 1230 E. Orangeburg Ave., Suite. C. Info: call 209-572-2301.

SONORA

What: UCCE Master Gardeners

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be hosting a presentation by Mary Campbell of the The Garden Company in Sonora. Her presentation will be on “Propagating Natives.” Campbell will guide the group through native plant propagation from seeds to hardwood cuttings and pruning native plants. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.