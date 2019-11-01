News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/01/19)

MODESTO

What: Play: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

When: Through Sunday

Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: Modesto Junior College theater department presents an adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” as written and directed by MJC professor of theater Michael Lynch. The production stars Dave Storm as Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral; Avery Tobin as Esmeralda, the beautiful Gypsy dancer whom Quasimodo saves from the gallows; and others. Note: This is not the musical version, but a straight drama from the original novel. Performance dates are: Nov 2 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $11 general, $9 students and seniors. Tickets are available by calling 209-575-6776 and online at MJC.tix.com.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Holiday Event Volunteer Opportunities

When: Days: Dec. 7 and Dec.14

Where: Downtown Modesto

Info: City of Modesto is recruiting volunteers to assist with upcoming holiday events. Volunteers needed for Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run. For the Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, two shifts of volunteers, 2-8 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Register for the Holiday Parade Online. For the Spirit of Giving 5k Run/Walk; one shift from 7-11 a.m. Register the Spirit of Giving Run Online. Info: Stephanie Navarro at 209-577-5450 or snavarro@modestogov.com.

CERES

What: Spaghetti Dinner Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: St. Jude's Church, 3824 Mitchell Road

Info: St. Jude's Church invites the community to its annual spaghetti dinner scholarship fundraiser. Cost $9 adults and $5 age 5-12. There will be games, prizes and more. Take-out is available. Funds raised go back to the parish’s outreach programs and services.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens & Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

KNIGHTS FERRY

What: 56th annual Knights Ferry Pumpkin Roll

When: Sunday, noon

Where: Main Street, Knights Ferry

Info: Sign-ups start at 11 a.m. in front of Knights Ferry Community Club. A pickup load of pumpkins is donated by George Perry and Sons of Manteca. A small donation is the registration fee. Children up to 5 years old start rolling pumpkins on the tennis court at noon. The main event for age 6 and over begins at 1 p.m., and there is a seniors division as well. A pancake breakfast will be held at the IOOF Hall on Main Street from 8 a.m. until noon. There will be other activities. Info: call 209-881-3446 or 209-881-3217.

SONORA

What: Columbia Jazz Artist Series

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: Columbia Jazz Artist Series presents Barbara Morrison, with the Columbia Big Band and singers. Tickets are $15 and seating is first come, first served. Advanced tickets are available at the College Bookstore and at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction in Sonora or visit www.manzanitabookstore.com. Info: email Rod Harris at harrisr@yosemite.edu.

What: UCCE Master Gardeners

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be hosting a presentation by Mary Campbell of the The Garden Company in Sonora. Her presentation will be on “Propagating Natives.” Campbell will guide the group through native plant propagation from seeds to hardwood cuttings and pruning native plants. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.