News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/01/19)

MODESTO

What: Interventional Health Benefit

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Princeton Event Center, Princeton Ave.

Info: Interventional Health Administrative Services invites the community to its benefit dinner. Tickets are $50 at the door or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dancing-for-health-tickets. Proceeds will go to expanding IHAS’s medical equipment to support its Mobile Medical Services provided for the most vulnerable in the Central Valley. Dinner and keynote speaker Jeffrey Lewis, Legacy Health endowment; guest speaker Scott Siegel, Phd Ed. Ceres Unified; and guest speaker Doral Gonzales, RNP - US Department of Veterans Affairs.

What: Play: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

When: Nov. 1-3

Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: Modesto Junior College theater department presents an adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” as written and directed by MJC professor of theater Michael Lynch. The production stars Dave Storm as Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral; Avery Tobin as Esmeralda, the beautiful Gypsy dancer whom Quasimodo saves from the gallows; and others. Note: This is not the musical version, but a straight drama from the original novel. Performance dates are: Nov 1-2 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $11 general, $9 students and seniors. Tickets are available by calling 209-575-6776 and online at MJC.tix.com.

What: DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays

When: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6:30 -8 p.m.

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: DivorceCare invites the community to its programming on surviving the holidays. Helps participants figure out how to survive the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even how to focus on happier memories even though everything has changed. Info: to register contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

CENTRAL VALLEY/CD-10

What: Congressional App Challenge

When: Deadline: Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Online: webportalapp.com

Info: The competition is an opportunity for students interested in computer science, technology and coding to compete on a national stage by developing an original software application. Winners of the challenge are invited to attend a reception honoring their achievement in Washington, D.C., win $250 in Amazon Web Services credits, and are eligible to have their apps displayed at the U.S. Capitol. For additional information about submissions and entry, competition rules and further resources, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

CERES

What: Spaghetti Dinner Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: St. Jude's Church, 3824 Mitchell Road

Info: St. Jude's Church invites the community to its annual spaghetti dinner scholarship fundraiser. Cost $9 adults, $5 ages 5-12. There will also be games, prizes and more. Take-out is available. Funds raised go back to the parish’s outreach programs and services.

DENAIR

What: Denair Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast

When: Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 Gratton Road

Info: This year’s beneficiary is the Perez family, facing overwhelming costs for cancer treatment. All of the proceeds will be donated to the family. Donations of any amount are accepted at the door and nobody is turned away who can’t afford to pay. Breakfast is all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham with your choice of coffee, milk, hot cocoa or orange juice. Info: contact Michael Hayes at 209-620-7393 or Jeremy Rowell at 209-678-3044.

MURPHYS

What: Columbia Jazz Artist Series

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Murphys Creek Theatre, 80 S Algiers St.

Info: Columbia Jazz Artist Series presents Barbara Morrison, with the Columbia Big Band and singers. Tickets are $15 and seating is first come, first served. Info: email Rod Harris at harrisr@yosemite.edu.

SONORA

What: UCCE Family Garden Day

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cassina High School campus, 251 S. Barretta St.

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding a Family Garden Day at the demonstration garden. The day features free crafts for all ages, including Holiday Potato Swags, Dragonflies, Winter Lanterns and more. All activities are free and subject to change. Open Garden Day will be held either rain or shine. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.

75 YEARS AGO: The California Teachers Association urged the public to pass Proposition 9, increased state financial support, on the Nov. 7, 1944, ballot. Roy W. Cloud, secretary of the CTA, noted that there was a shortage of qualified teachers in California. The state’s population grew by 1.5 million in less than 3 years, with 7,000 fewer teachers than in 1938.