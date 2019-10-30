News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/31/19)

MODESTO

What: Calvary Chapel’s Harvest Carnival

When: Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Calvary Chapel Modesto, 4300 American Ave.

Info: Free event for children sixth grade and under and their families with carnival games, bounce houses and more. A hot dog dinner, 6-6:30 p.m., may be purchased for $4, while supplies last. Be creative with your costumes, but please, no scary or immodest costumes. Info: call 209-545-5530.

What: Interventional Health Benefit

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Princeton Event Center, Princeton Ave.

Info: Interventional Health Administrative Services invites the community to its benefit dinner. Tickets are $50 at the door or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dancing-for-health-tickets. Proceeds will go to expanding IHAS’s medical equipment to support its Mobile Medical Services provided for the most vulnerable in the Central Valley. Dinner and keynote speaker Jeffrey Lewis, Legacy Health endowment; guest speaker Scott Siegel, Phd Ed. Ceres Unified; and guest speaker Doral Gonzales, RNP - US Department of Veterans Affairs.

What: Holiday Event Volunteer Opportunities

When: Days: Dec. 7 and Dec.14

Where: Downtown Modesto

Info: City of Modesto is recruiting volunteers to assist with upcoming holiday events. Volunteers needed for Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run. For the Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, 2 shifts of volunteers, 2-8 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Register for the Holiday Parade Online. For the Spirit of Giving 5k Run/Walk; one shift from 7-11 a.m. Register the Spirit of Giving Run Online. Info: Stephanie Navarro at 209-577-5450 or snavarro@modestogov.com.

CENTRAL VALLEY/CD-10

What: Congressional App Challenge

When: Deadline: Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Online: webportalapp.com

Info: The competition is an opportunity for students interested in computer science, technology and coding to compete on a national stage by developing an original software application. Winners of the challenge are invited to attend a reception honoring their achievement in Washington, D.C., win $250 in Amazon Web Services credits, and are eligible to have their apps displayed at the U.S. Capitol. For additional information about submissions and entry, competition rules and further resources, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens & Young Adults

When: Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

KNIGHTS FERRY

What: 56th annual Knights Ferry Pumpkin Roll

When: Sunday, noon

Where: Main Street, Knights Ferry

Info: Sign-ups start at 11 a.m. in front of Knights Ferry Community Club. A pickup load of pumpkins is donated by George Perry and Sons of Manteca. A small donation is the registration fee. Children up to 5 years old start rolling pumpkins on the tennis court at noon. The main event for 6 years and over begins at 1 p.m., and there is a seniors division as well. A pancake breakfast will be held at the IOOF Hall on Main Street from 8 a.m. until noon, with other activities planned. Info: call 209-881-3446 or 209-881-3217.

KNIGHTS FERRY

Who: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon/Meeting

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5, noon

Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road

Info: Guest speaker will be Pam Dumas, Business Manager of the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce. Her presentation will include a Power Point video discussing the Tourism and Visitor's Bureau. Seating based on reservations only. Info: Cost $16; to make a reservation contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.

SONORA

What: Presentation, “When Shadows Whisper”

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Museum 158 Bradford St.

Info: The event, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Historical Society (TCHS), will be held in the former exercise yard of the former county jail. Light refreshments will be served. The program is not recommended for children under 10 years old. The tickets may be purchased at the Tuolumne County Museum or visit TCHistory.org.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Yosemite Junior College District was vying for a $1 million regional criminal justice education and resource center. The project was through the California Council on Criminal Justice. The district planned to spend up to $500,000 on the proposal, and would seek matching funds under the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Street Act of 1968.