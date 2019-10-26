News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/27/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Health Insurance Counseling Advocacy Program (HICAP) provides free counseling to Medicare beneficiaries. Two counselors will explain the latest iterations of health insurance programs, supported by literature that compares costs and services. Sandy Howell and Al Lucchesi will also describe the latest scams aimed at seniors. Newcomers are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second and fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

What: “Victorian Funeral Customs”

When: Monday-Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: McHenry Mansion at 906 15th St.

Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation announces a one-of-a-kind tour of “Victorian Funeral Customs,” just in time for Halloween. Open to the public, the event is scheduled at the McHenry Mansion and is a self guided walk-through tour of the historic Victorian McHenry Mansion. The Mansion will be draped in black crepe ribbon rosettes and display historic curiosities from the Victorian period and their fascination with death. Tickets are $7 online, at the Visitors Center or at the door. Info: contact McHenry Mansion Visitors Center at 209-549-0428 or visit McHenryMansion.org.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens and Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

OAKDALE

What: Pink Patch Project

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.

Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. Info: email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.