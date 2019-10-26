News
Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/27/19)
MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Health Insurance Counseling Advocacy Program (HICAP) provides free counseling to Medicare beneficiaries. Two counselors will explain the latest iterations of health insurance programs, supported by literature that compares costs and services. Sandy Howell and Al Lucchesi will also describe the latest scams aimed at seniors. Newcomers are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.
What: Stamp Traders
When: Second and fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.
What: “Victorian Funeral Customs”
When: Monday-Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion at 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation announces a one-of-a-kind tour of “Victorian Funeral Customs,” just in time for Halloween. Open to the public, the event is scheduled at the McHenry Mansion and is a self guided walk-through tour of the historic Victorian McHenry Mansion. The Mansion will be draped in black crepe ribbon rosettes and display historic curiosities from the Victorian period and their fascination with death. Tickets are $7 online, at the Visitors Center or at the door. Info: contact McHenry Mansion Visitors Center at 209-549-0428 or visit McHenryMansion.org.
HILMAR
What: Free Heart Screening for Teens and Young Adults
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.
Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.
HUGHSON
What: Hughson Senior Luncheon
When: Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 10 a.m.
Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.
Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. Info: email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
SALIDA
What: Library Coding Club
When: Mondays, 4 p.m.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments