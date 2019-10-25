News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/25/19)

MODESTO

What: Haunted McHenry Museum

When: Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County event. Tickets are $5, free under age 5. Offering fun, but not too much fright, the event is designed for children ages 5 to 12 and their families. Tickets can be purchased at www.BGCStanislaus.org or in person at all F&M Bank locations in Modesto and the McHenry Museum.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Health Insurance Counseling Advocacy Program (HICAP) provides free counseling to Medicare beneficiaries. Two counselors will explain the latest iterations of health insurance programs, supported by literature that compares costs and services. Sandy Howell and Al Lucchesi will also describe the latest scams aimed at seniors. Newcomers are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

What: League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County – Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, noon

Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Info: Heath Flora, California State Assembly member representing the 12th District, will speak about pending legislation and other matters of concern to Stanislaus County residents. He will also answer questions from the audience. The public is invited to this free event. Lunch, chef’s choice, is available at $16. Reservations are not required. Info, call the league at 209-324-3375.

What: DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays

When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 , 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: DivorceCare invites the community to its programming on surviving the holidays. Helps participants figure out how to survived the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even how to focus on happier memories even though everything has changed. Info: to register contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

COLUMBIA

What: Boo Boulevard and Illumination of the Jack-O’-Lanterns.

When: Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Columbia

Info: Columbia State Historic Park will host the annual event. Costumes are encouraged for all ages. Admission is free. Visitors will be able to enjoy trick-or-treating down Main Street in the park. Join the costume parade and contest. Take a ghoulish selfie in the haunted photo booth, spin a web at arts and crafts, and brave your way through the new guided Spooky Trail. Don’t forget to bring your carved pumpkin for the jack-o’-lantern contest. Info: visit www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Carnegie Arts Exhibitions

When: Through Jan. 26

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie Arts Center has two exhibitions for the public to tour. The first, “Heroes Real & Imagined,” an all-media juried exhibition that asks artists to consider the idea of a hero from any angle. The second, “Sacred Spaces: Photographs by Roger Wyan,” working with Kathleen Stefani of Hinds Hospice in Merced, Roger photographed patients involved in hospice care during the final stages of their lives. Info: call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

100 YEARS AGO: A hill climbing competition for motorcycles was held in Stanislaus County. The Orange Blossom Hill near Oakdale was chosen for the event. It was believed that at least 50 riders were to take part, with cash and merchandise orders being awarded to the winners.