News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/25/19)

MODESTO

What: Recovery International Meeting

When: Fridays, 7 p.m.

Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.

Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.

What: Haunted McHenry Museum

When: Friday and Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.

Info: Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County event. Tickets are $5, free under age 5. Offering fun, but not too much fright, the event is designed for children ages 5 to 12 and their families. Tickets can be purchased at www.BGCStanislaus.org or in person at all F&M Bank locations in Modesto and the McHenry Museum.

What: Dos Rios Restoration Workday

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Dos Rios Ranch, 3559 Shiloh Road

Info: Tuolumne River Trust volunteer opportunity for the continued restoration of Dos Rios Ranch. To volunteer a liability waiver must be filled out and signed. To find the liability form, visit www.tuolumne.org/events/dos-rios-restoration-day or call 209-236-0330.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Health Insurance Counseling Advocacy Program (HICAP) provides free counseling to Medicare beneficiaries. Two counselors will explain the latest iterations of health insurance programs, supported by literature that compares costs and services. Sandy Howell and Al Lucchesi will also describe the latest scams aimed at seniors. Newcomers are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Library’s Annual Fall Festival

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie

Info: The Friends of the Empire Library’s presents games, crafts, treats and a parade. Participants can also take part in a special scavenger hunt. Costumes are welcome, but not required. Info: contact Diane Ramirez at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens & Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

OAKDALE

What: Pink Patch Project

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.

Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. Info: email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Canned Food Drive

When: Through Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Various locations

Info: The Salvation Army and Scenic Oaks Funding have teamed to help the communities of Stockton, Turlock and Modesto, going into the holiday season. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations: In Stockton, 3522 Deer Park Drive, Suite A; In Turlock, 1524 Fulkerth Road and 321 Main St.; and in Modesto 1156 Scenic Drive Suite 200, 1600 N. Carpenter Road, Suites A1 & C1 and 1230 E. Orangeburg Ave., Suite C. Info: call 209-572-2301.

