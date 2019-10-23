News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/24/19)

MODESTO

What: Stop the Bleed Free Community Course

When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Info: This course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. The course will be held in Conference Room 4. It’s important to know what steps can help reduce blood loss and help increase the chance of surviving a traumatic injury. RSVP, call 209-573-6151.

What: Kick Up Your Heels Fundraiser

When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Century, 927 10th St., Modesto

Info: Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus hosts its fifth annual fundraiser. Live music, hors d'oeuvres, wine and signature cocktail. Raffles, silent auction, celebration of the leaders and an introduction to Haven’s new Youth Center. $50 advance, $60 at the door. 209-524-4331 or www.havenwcs.org.

What: Recovery International Meeting

When: Fridays, 7 p.m.

Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.

Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.

What: Haunted McHenry Museum

When: Friday and Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.

Info: Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County event. Tickets are $5, free under age 5. Offering fun, but not too much fright, the event is designed for children ages 5 to 12 and their families. Tickets can be purchased at www.BGCStanislaus.org or in person at all F&M Bank locations in Modesto and the McHenry Museum.

What: Ballet classes for children on the Autism Spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Classes are taught by a certified instructor; learning group size will be four students to one “buddy” dancer with a limited number of groups. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

What: Dos Rios Restoration Workday

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Dos Rios Ranch, 3559 Shiloh Road

Info: Tuolumne River Trust volunteer opportunity for the continued restoration of Dos Rios Ranch. To volunteer a liability waiver must filled out and signed. To find the liability form, visit www.tuolumne.org/events/dos-rios-restoration-day or call 209-236-0330.

BALLICO

What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing

When: Fourth Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road

Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free. For more information contact 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SONORA

What: Cell Phone Help For Seniors

When: Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Sonora Main Library, 480 Greenley Road

Info: Tuolumne County Public Library in partnership with the California Public Utilities present a special workshop for seniors. This program will be hosted in the Sonora Main Library Community Meeting Room where participants will learn how to make their iPhone louder and easier to hear, send text messages, turn their Android Phone into a magnifier, connect Bluetooth devices, operate the basic functions of their iPhone and more. Space is limited; contact Sara Jones at 209-533-5507 to register for this event. Please bring your device so you can learn while doing.

TURLOCK

What: East-West Turlock Subbasin Advisory Committees

When: Thursday, 2 p.m.

Where: Turlock City Hall, 156 S. Broadway

Info: The East-West Turlock Subbasin Technical Advisory Committees will be holding a joint meeting in the Yosemite Room at Turlock City Hall. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-668-4142 or email Board Secretary Allison Martin at AMartin@turlock.ca.us.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto City Schools Superintendent, Downey High School Student Council and school board members met at the high school for dinner. The dinner was prepared and served by the Knights “Club 33,” the food services class. The dinner was supposed to help improve communications between students, administrators and the school board.