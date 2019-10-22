News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/23/19)

MODESTO

What: 2020 census recruitment event

When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: As part of the launch of the 2020 census recruitment campaign, the Modesto Library will host a recruiting event. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census, and the U.S. Census Bureau is holding informational events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process. A census taker in Stanislaus County will make at least $16.50 per hour. Info: RSVP to Marna Davis, media specialist, 213-308-6039.

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture, “The Good, The Bad, and The Bugly,” presented by Anne Schellman, UC Cooperative Extension master gardener coordinator, Stanislaus County. Schellman will discuss insects and how they are labeled as “good” or “bad.” This presentation aims to challenge stereotypes The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: Kick Up Your Heels Fundraiser

When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Century, 927 10th St., Modesto

Info: Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus hosts its fifth annual fundraiser. Live music, hors d'oeuvres, wine and signature cocktail. Raffles, silent auction, celebration of the leaders and an introduction to Haven’s new Youth Center. $50 advance, $60 at the door. 209-524-4331 or www.havenwcs.org.

What: Downtown Trunk or Treat

When: Friday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Tenth Street Plaza

Info: Resident ghouls and goblins are invited to trunk-or-treat in a family friendly environment. Local car enthusiasts will have their trunks full of candy for those trick-or-treaters who want to get a head start before Halloween. Car owners wishing to participate contact Modesto Downtown Improvement District at 209-529-9303 or email Nancy Young at motowndid@sbcglobal.net. Funds raised will benefit the Stanislaus Youth Soccer League.

What: DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays

When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 , 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: DivorceCare invites the community to its programming on surviving the holidays. Helps participants figure out how to survived the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even how to focus on happier memories even though everything has changed. Info: to register contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

DENAIR

What: Halloween Crafts

When: Thursday, 4 p.m.

Where: Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road

Info: Children at the Denair Library can enjoy a month of Halloween-themed programs in October. Crafters this week can make chalk stenciled pumpkins using black paper and orange chalk. Info: contact Paden Hardy at 209-634-1283 at www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens and Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people ages 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

KEYES

What: “Python” Ron

When: Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Where: Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave.

Info: “Python” Ron McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes will visit all 13 libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This educational, hands-on show-and-tell is free for all ages. Info: call the Keyes Library at 209-664-8006 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Canned Food Drive

When: Through Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: 3 locations

Info: The Salvation Army and Scenic Oaks Funding have teamed to help the communities of Stockton, Turlock and Modesto going into the holiday season. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations: In Stockton, 3522 Deer Park Drive, Suite A; In Turlock, 1524 Fulkerth Road and 321 Main St.; and in Modesto 1156 Scenic Drive Suite 200, 1600 N. Carpenter Road, Suites A1 and C1 and 1230 E. Orangeburg Ave., Suite. C. Info: call 209-572-2301.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Pacific Telephone Co. would be converting hundreds of Modesto area multiple-party telephones to one-party service. The conversion was ordered by the California Public Utilities Commission in a 1974 judgment and was to have started the following summer. The result of the order made it easier to accurately measure the amount of service each residential customer received.