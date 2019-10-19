News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/20/19)

MODESTO

What: Free Car Seat Checks

When: Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Where: Modesto Toyota, 4513 McHenry Ave.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus is hosting free car seat checks. Learn how to install your child's car seat or booster seat. Find out if it's time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help you properly install your child's car seat. Please bring: car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible). Please Note: Six months or more expectant mothers welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat. Info: contact Krista Deans 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Joanna Wong of Healthy Aging will guide the group through healthy exercises for those with Peripheral Neuropathy. Info: Ray at 209-634-4373 or renichols@softcom.net.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture, “The Good, The Bad, and The Bugly,” will be presented by Anne Schellman, UCCE Master Gardner Corrdinator, Stanislaus County. Schellman will discuss insects and how they are labeled as “good” or “bad.” This presentation aims to challenge this stereotype. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

CENTRAL VALLEY

What: Central Valley Seniors Conference Call

When: Monday, 11 a.m.

Where: Call 1-844-881-1317 or visit harder.house.gov/join-townhalls

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host a live telephone town hall to give Central Valley seniors an opportunity to make their voices heard and get help with federal issues. Rep. Harder has invited federal representatives from the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to discuss earned benefits and a representative from the Federal Trade Commission to discuss phone scams. Constituents can call into the event at 1-844-881-1317 or visit harder.house.gov/join-townhalls.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

JAMESTOWN

What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Bird Box Sale

When: Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Rocca Park on Main Street

Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will be hosting a bird box sale. The bird box sale will be combined with the California Native Plant Society’s fall plant sale at Rocca Park on Main Street in Jamestown. Proceeds help fund the society’s scholarships awarded to local students. Info: contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.