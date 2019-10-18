News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/19/19)

MODESTO

What: Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Tenth Street Plaza and surrounding streets

Info: The American GI Forum invites the community to this celebration of family members and ancestors that have left this world. A schedule of entertainment can be found on Facebook at Dia de Los Muertos Modesto. Free entrance to see the film “Coco” will be at The State Theatre at 12:30 p.m. A procession will begin at 3 p.m.; starting at 14th and J streets. Info: call 209-585-6590 or email diadelosmuertosmodesto@gmail.com.

What: Soroptimist International Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair

When: Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Masonic Center 800 Rose Ave.

Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto invites the public to its 44th event. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Featuring pancakes, eggs, sausages, and beverages. Craft vendors, homemade baked goods and fall decorated pumpkins also on site. Proceeds help fund scholarship programs and community service projects.

What: Free Car Seat Checks

When: Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Where: Modesto Toyota, 4513 McHenry Ave.

Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus is hosting free car seat checks. Learn how to install your child's car seat or booster seat. Find out if it's time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help you properly install your child's car seat. Please Bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible). Please Note: Six months or more expectant mothers welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat. Info: contact Krista Deans 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Joanna Wong of Healthy Aging will guide the group through healthy exercises for those with Peripheral Neuropathy. Info: Ray at 209-634-4373 or renichols@softcom.net.

What: DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays

When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 , 6:30-8 PM

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: DivorceCare invites the community to its programming on surviving the holidays. Helps participants figure out how to survive the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even how to focus on happier memories even though everything has changed. Info: to register contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

COLUMBIA

What: Boo Boulevard and Illumination of the Jack-O’-Lanterns

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Columbia

Info: Columbia State Historic Park will host the annual event. Costumes are encouraged for all ages. Admission is free. Visitors will be able to enjoy trick-or-treating down Main Street in the park. Join the costume parade and contest. Take a ghoulish selfie in the haunted photo booth, spin a web at arts and crafts, and brave your way through the new guided Spooky Trail. Don’t forget to bring your carved pumpkin for the jack-o’-lantern contest. Info: visit www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.

JAMESTOWN

What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Bird Box Sale

When: Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Rocca Park on Main Street

Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will be hosting a bird box sale. The society recognizes that fall is the time to put out a bird box so it can age before birds are selecting nesting locations in the spring, as shiny things frighten them. The bird box sale will be combined with the California Native Plant Society’s fall plant sale at Rocca Park on Main Street in Jamestown. Proceeds help fund the society’s scholarships awarded to local students. Info: contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.

TURLOCK

What: Stan State Jazz Combos

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie Arts Center’s Music Series welcomes the Stan State Jazz Combos as they celebrate the music of some of the most important band leaders and drummers in jazz; Art Blakey, Freddie Hubbard, Wayne Shorter, Wynton Marsails, Mulgrew Miller. Tickets: $10 general admission; $5 students and Carnegie Members. Available at the door. Info: call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto Milk Company’s plant, located at 1015 11th St., was sold for $100,000. The plant was sold to local businessmen James T. Irvin, N. Nyborg and James Wenger by J. V. Short and C. L. Morse. The new owners planned to make improvements to the plant by expanding its capacity and increasing ice cream production.