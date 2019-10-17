News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/18/19)

MODESTO

What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club

When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.

Info: John Buckley, executive director of Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, will present a slide show about current environmental issues affecting Yosemite Park and national forest lands of the region. Starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; the meeting will start at 7 p.m. Free and open to nonmembers. Info: contact Elaine 209-300-4253.

What: Artisan Craft Fair

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: MoCon Theatre, 10th and E streets

Info: The Modesto Conservatory of Music, Art and Theatre, invites the community to its fundraiser craft fair. Funds raised go back into the program for upkeep of instruments, software and more. Interested in being a vendor, contact Vicki at 209-681-4795 or email victorvoodle@gmail.com. Info: visit modestoconservatory.com or www.facebook.com/moconmat.

What: Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Tenth Street Plaza and surrounding streets

Info: The American GI Forum invites the community to this celebration of family members and ancestors that have left this world. A schedule of entertainment can be found on Facebook at Dia de Los Muertos Modesto. Free entrance to see the film “Coco” will be at The State Theatre at 12:30 p.m. A procession will begin at 3 p.m.; starting at 14th and J streets. Info: call 209-585-6590 or email diadelosmuertosmodesto@gmail.com.

What: Downtown Trunk or Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Tenth Street Plaza

Info: Resident ghouls and goblins, along with their Mummies and Daducalas, are invited to trunk-or-treat in a family friendly environment. Local car enthusiasts will have their trunks full of candy for those trick-or-treaters who want to get a head start before Halloween. Car owners wishing to participate contact Modesto Downtown Improvement District at 209-529-9303 or email Nancy Young at motowndid@sbcglobal.net. Funds raised will benefit the Stanislaus Youth Soccer League.

CENTRAL VALLEY

What: Central Valley Seniors Conference Call

When: Monday, 11 a.m.

Where: Call 1-844-881-1317 or visit harder.house.gov/join-townhalls

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host a live telephone town hall to give Central Valley seniors an opportunity to make their voices heard and get help with federal issues. Rep. Harder has invited federal representatives from the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to discuss earned benefits and a representative from the Federal Trade Commission to discuss phone scams. Constituents can call into the event at 1-844-881-1317 or visit harder.house.gov/join-townhalls.

OAKDALE

What: Pink Patch Project

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.

Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. Info: email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.

RIPON

What: Ripon Main Street Day

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Ripon

Info: The Ripon Chamber of Commerce will hostits 34th annual Main Street Day in Historic Downtown Ripon. This free family event will showcase a car show, antique fair, health fair, fire department pancake breakfast, kids zone and more. Info: call 209-599-7519 or visit riponchamber.org/main-street-day.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

75YEARS AGO: It was reported that Lieutenant Howard Rehme of Turlock, had been awarded two battle stars, along with a European Theater of Operations Ribbon, for his participation in aerial combat missions. Lt. Rehme added the previous honors with his Presidential Citation and the Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a flight commander and lead pilot of a fighter squadron.