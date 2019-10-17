News
Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/18/19)
MODESTO
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: John Buckley, executive director of Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, will present a slide show about current environmental issues affecting Yosemite Park and national forest lands of the region. Starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; the meeting will start at 7 p.m. Free and open to nonmembers. Info: contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
What: Artisan Craft Fair
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: MoCon Theatre, 10th and E streets
Info: The Modesto Conservatory of Music, Art and Theatre, invites the community to its fundraiser craft fair. Funds raised go back into the program for upkeep of instruments, software and more. Interested in being a vendor, contact Vicki at 209-681-4795 or email victorvoodle@gmail.com. Info: visit modestoconservatory.com or www.facebook.com/moconmat.
What: Dia de Los Muertos Celebration
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza and surrounding streets
Info: The American GI Forum invites the community to this celebration of family members and ancestors that have left this world. A schedule of entertainment can be found on Facebook at Dia de Los Muertos Modesto. Free entrance to see the film “Coco” will be at The State Theatre at 12:30 p.m. A procession will begin at 3 p.m.; starting at 14th and J streets. Info: call 209-585-6590 or email diadelosmuertosmodesto@gmail.com.
What: Downtown Trunk or Treat
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza
Info: Resident ghouls and goblins, along with their Mummies and Daducalas, are invited to trunk-or-treat in a family friendly environment. Local car enthusiasts will have their trunks full of candy for those trick-or-treaters who want to get a head start before Halloween. Car owners wishing to participate contact Modesto Downtown Improvement District at 209-529-9303 or email Nancy Young at motowndid@sbcglobal.net. Funds raised will benefit the Stanislaus Youth Soccer League.
CENTRAL VALLEY
What: Central Valley Seniors Conference Call
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: Call 1-844-881-1317 or visit harder.house.gov/join-townhalls
Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host a live telephone town hall to give Central Valley seniors an opportunity to make their voices heard and get help with federal issues. Rep. Harder has invited federal representatives from the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to discuss earned benefits and a representative from the Federal Trade Commission to discuss phone scams. Constituents can call into the event at 1-844-881-1317 or visit harder.house.gov/join-townhalls.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. Info: email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
RIPON
What: Ripon Main Street Day
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Historic Downtown Ripon
Info: The Ripon Chamber of Commerce will hostits 34th annual Main Street Day in Historic Downtown Ripon. This free family event will showcase a car show, antique fair, health fair, fire department pancake breakfast, kids zone and more. Info: call 209-599-7519 or visit riponchamber.org/main-street-day.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75YEARS AGO: It was reported that Lieutenant Howard Rehme of Turlock, had been awarded two battle stars, along with a European Theater of Operations Ribbon, for his participation in aerial combat missions. Lt. Rehme added the previous honors with his Presidential Citation and the Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a flight commander and lead pilot of a fighter squadron.
