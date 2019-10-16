News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/17/19)

MODESTO

What: Woodland West Neighborhood Watch Meeting

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.

Info: Guests are Sheriff Jeff Dirkse, MPD Lt. Martha Delgado and the MPD Crime Prevention Unit. Other guests will be added. They will discuss crime and recent issues in the neighborhood. All are welcome. Info: contact Terhesa Gamboa at 209-576-8484 or email wwestcn@gmail.com.

What: AFib Advancements Seminar

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.

Info: Irregular heartbeat? Listen to your body. Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, can make you four to five times more likely to have a stroke. There are multiple treatments available for heart rhythm disorders like AFib. Join Doctors Medical Center for a free seminar to learn about your treatment options. Appetizers will be served. To register, call 844-855-6297.

What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145

Info: Norbert (Bob) Gostisha will present on latest cybersecurity information; especially the Avast Security, as well as Cleaner’s fast, private and secure browser for Windows. The club will provide soft drink refreshments; dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. Info: Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or fixterence@gmail.com.

What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club

When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.

Info: John Buckley, executive director of Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, will present a slide show program about current environmental issues affecting Yosemite Park and national forest lands of the region. The meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; the meeting will start at 7 p.m. Free and open to nonmembers. Info: contact Elaine 209-300-4253.

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Joanna Wong of Healthy Aging will guide the group through healthy exercises for those with Peripheral Neuropathy. Info: Ray at 209-634-4373 or renichols@softcom.net.

COLUMBIA

What: Boo Boulevard and Illumination of the Jack-O’-Lanterns.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Columbia Main Street

Info: Columbia State Historic Park will host the annual event. Costumes are encouraged for all ages. Admission is free. Visitors will be able to enjoy safe trick-or-treating down Main Street in the park. Join the costume parade and contest. Take a ghoulish selfie in the haunted photo booth, spin a web at arts and crafts, and brave your way through the new guided Spooky Trail. Don’t forget to bring your carved pumpkin for the jack-o’-lantern contest. Info: visit www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens & Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto Teachers Union and Modesto School District could not agree on a pay increase. The teachers union refused an offer of a $300 wage increase, or 2 1/2 percent adjustment in salary. The teachers were asking for a 5 percent raise for elementary teachers and 2 1/2 percent increase for high school teachers.