News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/16/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture, “All Marine Creatures Great and Small: Whale Sharks to Pigmy Seahorses,” will be presented by Kevin Rice, Ph.D., UC Davis. Rice will discuss the various marine environments of the Philippine archipelago. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: Sons in Retirement Meeting

When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature guest speaker Mani Grewal from the Modesto City Council. He will speak on the economic development in Modesto. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Info: call Sam Graham 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.

What: Ballet classes for children on the Autism Spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Classes are taught by a certified instructor; learning group size will be four students to one “buddy” dancer with a limited number of groups. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

What: Artisan Craft Fair

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: MoCon Theatre, 10th and E streets

Info: The Modesto Conservatory of Music, Art and Theatre invites the community to its fundraiser craft fair. Funds raised go back into the program for upkeep of instruments, software and more. Interested in being a vendor, contact Vicki at 209-681-4795 or email victorvoodle@gmail.com. Info: visit modestoconservatory.com or www.facebook.com/moconmat.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens and Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

OAKDALE

What: Pink Patch Project

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.

Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives participate in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. Info: bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.

SALIDA

What: Anime Day

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Nick. W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Anime Day will be held in the Community Room of the library. The event will feature food, crafts, activities, and more. Cosplay is welcome, but not required. Anime Day is sponsored by the Stanislaus Library Foundation. For more information, contact the Children’s and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.

TURLOCK

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual scholarship fundraiser. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila at 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that college-bound students in Modesto’s four public high schools scored above national and state averages on the Scholastic Aptitude Test, or SAT, for a then fourth year in a row. The scores by the 300 graduating seniors represented Modesto, Downey, Davis and Beyer High schools.