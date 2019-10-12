News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/13/19)

MODESTO

What: Stanislaus County DCC open seat

When: Deadline: Sunday

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats. One seat is in District 1 and other is in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors areas. District 1 includes Oakdale, Riverbank, Empire and Waterford, and is east of Modesto and north of Turlock; District 3 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Interested registered Democrats who live in District 1 and 3 should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

What: Table Setting Preview Day

When: Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: Guests will view more than 35 uniquely decorated round tables set to delight. Each setting for eight will include a variety of crystal, family heirloom china, silverware and distinctive centerpieces created by McHenry Mansion Foundation members, docents, local businesses and friends of the mansion. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m. guests will dine while seated at one of the distinctly designed tables, $40 tickets. Info: reservations call the Visitors Center at 209-549-0428 or visit www.McHenryMansion.org.

What: Modesto City Schools’ LCAP Stakeholder Meetings

When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road

Info: Modesto City Schools invites students, parents, staff and community members to provide their thoughts on what students need to be successful in school. These meetings provide the opportunity to provide feedback on progress toward the goals outlined in the LCAP. The first session is 3:30-5 p.m.; the second session is 6-7:30 p.m. Info: www.mcs4kids.com.

What: Soroptimist International Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Masonic Center 800 Rose Ave.

Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto invites the public to its 44th event. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Featuring pancakes, eggs, sausages, and beverages. Craft vendors, homemade baked goods and fall decorated pumpkins also on site. Proceeds help fund scholarship programs and community service projects.

What: Downtown Trunk or Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Tenth Street Plaza

Info: Resident ghouls and goblins, along with their Mummies and Daducalas, are invited to trunk-or-treat in a safe family friendly environment. Local car enthusiasts will have their trunks full of candy for those trick-or-treaters who want to get a head start before Halloween. Car owners wishing to participate contact Modesto Downtown Improvement District at 209-529-9303 or email Nancy Young at motowndid@sbcglobal.net. Funds raised will benefit the Stanislaus Youth Soccer League.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Turlock Garden Club Meeting

When: Monday, noon

Where: Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill

Info: The Turlock Garden Club invites the community to its potluck luncheon. The program is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be presented by Kathy Heller of The Greenery Nursery in Turlock, who will design a fall flower pot with bright colors and textures. A short business meeting will follow. Guests are welcome to attend one meeting free.

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.