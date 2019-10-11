News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/12/19)

MODESTO

What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Democratic Women's Club invites the public to its next meeting with guest speakers Tom Crain and Larry Giventer, ACLU Nor Cal Stanislaus County Chapter. The clubs will also recognize October as breast cancer awareness month. Info: contact Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.

What: Light the Night

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: La Loma Park Gazebo, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: Doctors Medical Center is hosting a special day for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance. The memorial begins at 3 p.m.; followed by a balloon release at 4 p.m. Info: contact Krista Deans, Communications Manager, Northern California Group, at 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com visit www.facebook.com.

What: Stanislaus County DCC open seat

When: Deadline: Sunday

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats. One seat is in District 1 and other is in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors areas. District 1 includes Oakdale, Riverbank, Empire and Waterford, and is east of Modesto and north of Turlock; District 3 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Interested registered Democrats who live in District 1 and 3 should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

What: Modesto City Schools’ LCAP Stakeholder Meetings

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road

Info: Modesto City Schools invites students, parents, staff and community members to provide their thoughts on what students need to be successful in school at upcoming Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) Stakeholder Meetings. These meetings provide the opportunity to provide feedback on progress toward the goals outlined in the LCAP. The first session is 3:30-5 p.m.; the second session is 6-7:30 p.m. Info: www.mcs4kids.com.

What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Free lecture, “Elevating the Climate Conversation Beyond Debate,” by Shahir Masri, Doctor of Science and Assistant Specialist in Air Pollution Exposure Assessment and Epidemiology at the University of California at Irvine. Masri will discuss his book that dispels 50 misunderstandings about climate change (www.shahirmasri.com). The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. Info: visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. Info: Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

KEYES/NEWMAN

What: Day of the Dead Celebration

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Newman Libraries, 1305 Kern St.

Info: Teens and adults at the Newman Library, as well as children at the Keyes Library, can celebrate the Day of the Dead by participating in sugar skull-themed programs. The first sugar skull program will be held at the Newman Library. Teens and adults will have the opportunity to paint and take home their own sugar skulls. Info: contact the library supervisor, Sophia Petrakis, at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County would be receiving its portion of the first semi-annual apportionment of the state school funds for elementary and high schools. For elementary schools, they received $71,736, while the high schools received $11,269.