News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/11/19)

MODESTO

What: Mujeres Latinas de Stanislaus Meeting

When: Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St.

Info: Mujeres Latinas de Stanislaus invites the community to its next meeting featuring guest speaker Karlha Davies, owner of Korazón Konsultants, a local Stanislaus County public relations firm, who will speak about how growing up poor and from an immigrant family has shaped her into the businesswoman she is today. Tickets $20 at the door and funds go directly to support scholarships in our community.

What: Recovery International Meeting

When: Fridays, 7 p.m.

Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.

Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International offers help with any symptoms or diagnosis. There are weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. Info: Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.

What: Ballet classes for children on the Autism Spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Classes are taught by a certified instructor; learning group size will be four students to one “buddy” dancer with a limited number of groups. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Democratic Women's Club invites the public to its next meeting with guest speakers Tom Crain and Larry Giventer, ACLU Nor Cal Stanislaus County Chapter. The club will also recognize October as breast cancer awareness month. Info: contact Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.

What: Light the Night

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: La Loma Park Gazebo, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: Doctors Medical Center is hosting a special day for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance. The memorial begins at 3 p.m.; followed by a balloon release at 4 p.m. Info: contact Krista Deans, Communications Manager, Northern California Group, at 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com visit www.facebook.com.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens and Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SONORA

What: Barktoberfest

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive

Info: The Sierra-Tuolumne Kennel Club invites dog lovers to its Barktoberfest event. Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to show off their skills. Free admission, $5 parking fee. Dogs that are not entered in competitions are not permitted on show grounds. Info: visit www.stkc.org.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Riverbank resident, Private Warren Burkett, was awarded the Bronze Star posthumously, by Lieutenant General Mark W. Clark, for his heroic achievement in action. Private Burkett was a member of the 88th Infantry Division, as part of the American 5th Army Front in Italy. Pvt. Burkett was involved in the taking of Italian seaport Livorno in the July offensive.