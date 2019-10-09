News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/10/19)

MODESTO

What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council

When: Thursday, 6 pm.

Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way

Info: The South Modesto MAC meets every second Thursday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.

What: MJC Positive Speaker Series

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Speaker Gabriela Rios, Parent Institute for Quality Education (PIQE) executive director, will share how she and the PIQE program have been able to make a positive impact on the lives of local families wanting to make the dream of an education a reality. Free, campus parking is $2. Info: contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700.

What: AFP Conference

When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Ste 60B

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its Central Valley Fundraisers Conference. The conference is built for volunteers, fundraisers and many others. Cost is $99 for members, $149 for nonmembers. Info: email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

What: Mujeres Latinas de Stanislaus Meeting

When: Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St.

Info: Mujeres Latinas de Stanislaus invites the community to its next meeting featuring guest speaker Karlha Davies, owner of Korazón Konsultants, a local Stanislaus County public relations firm will speak about how growing up poor and from an immigrant family has shaped her into the businesswoman she is today. Tickets are $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door and may be purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/mujeres-latinas-de-stanislaus-lunch. The funds go directly to support scholarships in our community.

CERES

What: CTA/NEA-Retired meeting

When: Thursday, noon

Where: Ceres CTA Service Center, 3900 Mitchell Ave.

Info: CTA/NEA-Retired is an affiliate of the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association and promotes the social, professional and economic well-being of retired teachers, educators, college and university professors and education support professionals. Members will be discussing the organization’s course of action for 2019, and the input of any interested retired educator is welcome. A light lunch will be served. Info: contact Lew at 209-485-0818.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women event. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that former manager of the Modesto Reds, single-A minor league baseball team, was hired by the Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds as their new manager. The Reds new manager was George “Sparky”Anderson. Anderson coached the Reds minors league team in 1967.