News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/09/19)

MODESTO

What: YCCD trustees special and regular meetings

When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: Originally scheduled for the Columbia College campus, the meeting have been moved to the YCCD District Office, in the main Board Room. Info: YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11

When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road

Info: The program will be a DVD, “One Hundred and Twenty Five Years of Turlock Irrigation History,” presented by Jonathon Hicks. The Parlor will be discussing other family activities attractive to new and younger members. A no-host dinner begins around 5:30 p.m. followed by a program on California history. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. Info: Pete Dutton at 209-605-0460.

What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.

Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every second Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.

What: Modesto Garden Club Meeting

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: The Modesto Garden Club invites the community to its next meeting. Hospitality at 10 a.m.; Learn and Grow at 10:30 a.m. and the general meeting and program at 11:45 a.m. Susan Wedegaertner will speak on “Orchids: Varieties, Propagation and Use in Floral Design.” Heidi Aufdemaur will speak on Seed Collecting and Saving Flowers and Vegetables. $10 for nonmembers. Info: Mary Lou Rice at 209-869-3584 or email mlour@msn.com.

What: Stanislaus Union Governing Board meeting

When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 2410 Janna Ave.

Info: The meeting will open in closed session at 5:45 p.m. with an open session at 7 p.m. Interested stakeholders and the general public are encouraged to attended. Info: Kristen Dempewolf at 209-529-9546, ext. 1250 or visit agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event is open to accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. Anyone with an accordion can sign up and play. The club will also have guest professional performers each the group songs and techniques. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. Info: Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

HUGHSON

What: Crafting Rockets

When: Thursday, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Hughson Library, 2412 A Third St.

Info: Children and teens can build, fly and explore a variety of rockets. The program will feature plastic bottle rockets, footprint rockets, balloon rockets and a large cardboard rocket. The program is in celebration of World Space Week, an international event that promotes the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). These events are sponsored by the Friends of the Hughson Library. Info: Heather Bailey at 209-883-2293 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

MANTECA

What: Congressional District 10 Town Hall

When: Thursday, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Manteca High School Cafeteria, 450 East Yosemite Ave.

Info: Representative Josh Harder will host an in-person town hall. In addition to posting information regarding the upcoming town hall on his official website, the information has been made public on his Facebook page. RSVP at: www.eventbrite.com/e/manteca-town-hall-tickets.

OAKDALE

What: Valley Home Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6:30 pm.

Where: Valley Home School Library, 13231 Pioneer Ave., Oakdale

Info: The Valley Home MAC meets every second Wednesday of the month during the months of January, April, July and October. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Nancy Osmundson at 209-847-6673 or email bestemor-1@msn.com.

40 YEARS AGO: On this day, the coal powered 1010 Santa Fe Locomotive made its way across the Tuolomne River railroad tracks in Empire, en route to its final resting place in Old Town Sacramento. The locomotive, made obsolete by diesel-power, was to be put on display at the State Railroad Museum. 75 years prior, the locomotive set a speed record of 44 hours, 54 minutes from Los Angeles to Chicago. The record stood until 1936 when diesel powered trains took over.